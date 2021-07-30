Miss Roxanne Luckey

Roxanne Luckey is the younger sister of Ginger Luckey- (clueless) fiancée of Matt Gaetz.
Roxanne has publicly called Matt “creepy and weird”- based on scary personal experiences with him.
Check details for yourself-
Do YOU believe a young woman, traumatized by Gaetz (when she was a 19-year-old intern working in DC) -or a worm salesman?
Gaetz will probably be indicted next month for crimes involving …young women.
Right now, Matt is lawyered up and playing offensive sleaseball, …his balls about to bounce into a real courtroom.
Credit card records (and all the rest) were documented by the DOJ (on Trump’s watch), while Bill Barr was AG.
This isn’t a “Democrat hit job”- (a liberal smear campaign)- just what happens when a pamper, millionaire punk- thinks he can live above the law, lie through his teeth and victimize women.
Unfortunately, older sister (Ginger) will probably go over the falls and marry a felony child molester…Oops! -younger sister (Roxanne) isn’t buying into FAKE Floridamans soundtrack.
Keep yabbering into that FOX microphone Gaetz… I’m in Roxanne’s corner- looking forward to your TKO knockout.
Boxing fans will see you for what you are – miles wide – one inch deep.
Speaking of one inch deep…hope Donald Trump is your bunk mate!
Hear Jeffery Epstein’s cell is vacant- just like the morality and public service- of you two clones..
Hair any trains or banjo music Matt? Keep your boxed ears on the “steal” track- Reckon yall er bout ta receive your deliverance.
