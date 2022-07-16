JULY 4TH MASSACRE BY PRO-TRUMP RAPPER
It’s no surprise that some ugly-ass incel freak
Went on a murder spree on this 4th of July.
Trump fascists can’t get laid, they whine & cry
“Why don’t women like them?” My oh my…
A Trumptarded no-talent rapper loves the GOP
Crimo worships Traitor Trump and is a big fan,
Filmed at Trump rallies was this little girlie man.
120-lb. Crimo is just another weak Republican
Whose head is empty, inside there is nothing.
As a fake rapper myself, allow me to say:
OPEN SEASON ON TRUMPTARDS ALL DAY!
RAT-A-TAT-TAT, DONALD TRUMP IS SO FAT,
BULLETS WOULD BOUNCE OFF THAT GUT!
IT’S WHY HE’S CALLED JABBA THE HUTT.
CRIMO DRESSED LIKE “WHERE’S WALDO?”
GO TO PRISON CRIMO AND GET CHOKED!
LIKE TRUMP’S FRIEND JEFFREY EPSTEIN,
SOON ENOUGH, HIS NECK WILL BE BROKE.
https://www.cnn.com/videos/business/2021/03/04/roger-stone-pro-trump-rapper-music-video-donie-o-sullivan-ctn-pkg-vpx.cnn
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
- Bridging the Diplomatic Lies - July 16, 2022
- “JULY 4TH MASSACRE BY PRO-TRUMP RAPPER” - July 16, 2022
- BORIS REIGNS AND SHINZO IS SHOT - July 16, 2022
Signed: Jake Pickering