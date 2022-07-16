JULY 4TH MASSACRE BY PRO-TRUMP RAPPER

BB1015BD-2813-41F4-8F98-067CD53B2BD5.jpeg

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿JULY 4TH MASSACRE BY PRO-TRUMP RAPPER

It’s no surprise that some ugly-ass incel freak
Went on a murder spree on this 4th of July.
Trump fascists can’t get laid, they whine & cry
“Why don’t women like them?” My oh my…
A Trumptarded no-talent rapper loves the GOP
Crimo worships Traitor Trump and is a big fan,
Filmed at Trump rallies was this little girlie man.
120-lb. Crimo is just another weak Republican
Whose head is empty, inside there is nothing.
As a fake rapper myself, allow me to say:
OPEN SEASON ON TRUMPTARDS ALL DAY!
RAT-A-TAT-TAT, DONALD TRUMP IS SO FAT,
BULLETS WOULD BOUNCE OFF THAT GUT!
IT’S WHY HE’S CALLED JABBA THE HUTT.
CRIMO DRESSED LIKE “WHERE’S WALDO?”
GO TO PRISON CRIMO AND GET CHOKED!
LIKE TRUMP’S FRIEND JEFFREY EPSTEIN,
SOON ENOUGH, HIS NECK WILL BE BROKE.

https://www.cnn.com/videos/business/2021/03/04/roger-stone-pro-trump-rapper-music-video-donie-o-sullivan-ctn-pkg-vpx.cnn

Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Jake Pickering

