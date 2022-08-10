The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Fred Flintstone and George Jetson

,

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Fred Flintstone of Bedrock and George Jetson of Orbit City.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY DUNCAN

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guests are Fred Flintstone of Bedrock and George Jetson of Orbit City. One of them will be the next Senator from the state of Confusion.

Fred Flintstone and George JetsonJERRY

Hi fellas.

FRED FLINTSTONE

Yabba dabba doo!

GEORGE JETSON

Is Flintstone an idiot or what?

FLINTSTONE

I’m a Republican, Space Cadet.

JETSON

Okay, Rockhead. What’s the difference between a Republican and an idiot?

FLINTSTONE

An idiot applies sunscreen lotion liberally.

JERRY

Hey, Jetson. I understand you only work an hour, two days a week. Your wife Jane is hot. Your teenage daughter is dating a robot, and your son Elroy is friends with the Minions. Are you an out of touch Democrat?

JETSON

No. I’m open minded. I’m so excited, Duncan. I found out my grandpa, a lifelong Republican is going to vote Democratic this fall. And he’s dead.

JERRY

Flintstone. What will you do for the people of Confusion if you are elected Senator?

FLINTSTONE

I will make sure dinosaurs are affordable for every family. Nobody should have to walk everywhere in their bare feet. I also believe in school choice. The choice to send your kids to school or not. My kids Pebble and Bamm-Bamm were home schooled. Unfortunately, my wife Wilma had to expel Bamm-Bamm. But he kept coming back, so we sent him to Reform School. Bammer was a real knockout.

JERRY

Same question to you, Jetson.

JETSON

I want an aero car that is affordable for every family. It runs on solar power, not fart power like a dinosaur. Education needs to be taught by teachers. There’s only one school choice–in the classroom. My daughter Judy loved school. She always carried a globe around. It meant the world to her.

JERRY

Flintstone. What makes you more qualified to be a Senator than Jetson?

FLINTSTONE

My show had higher ratings than The Jetsons. I appeal to the rubes who received an education from it. If it wasn’t for The Flintstones, there wouldn’t be Walmart shoppers.

JERRY

What about your qualifications, Jetson?

JETSON

I can solve the pollution problem.

JERRY

How?

JETSON

Don’t let Flintstone talk.

JERRY

Flintstone. More residuals are coming your way. Apparently, Netflix is making a version of The Flintstones for the people of the South called Modern Family.

FLINTSTONE

Yabba dabba doo! Now I can go clubbing.

 

The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner

