Trump’s ‘Fraudian Slip’ During FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid!

,

Mar-a-Lago raid

In an unprecedented “Fraudian Slip” during the Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump admitted to taking home 15 boxes of Goya Refried Beans!

Mar-a-Lago raid

Exclusive Transcript of the Mar-a-Lago Raid:

TRUMP

‘They were a gift,’ he sniffles.

FBI Agent

No, they are Emoluments.

TRUMP

No, they’re not – they never gave me the runs!

FBI

The Clause!  Presidents can’t accept gifts like that.

TRUMP

C’mon – the grandkids play ‘Who Farted?’ when I give it to them.

FBI

Let them buy it.

TRUMP

They’re penniless – it’s all in a Trust.

FBI

You idiot – you wrapped this Goya stuff in Top Secret Memos!

TRUMP

I did?  Well, there’s nothing in my Pillows…

FBI

I was gonna ask you about that – who puts Pillows in a Safe?

TRUMP

Well, you can’t get good help these days & why are you in my Safe?  You have to have a list of items with your Search Warrant – not go Fishing!

THE FBI AGENT FORCEFULLY TEARS THE LABEL OFF THE PILLOW & TRUMP STARTS SWEATING.

TRUMP

Uh-0h.  I think ‘Goya-Goya’ is working! 

You know, Melania has to just stop shopping at ‘Bed, Bath & Be Best’ – they’re corrupt!

FBI

Should I speak with her?

TRUMP

Oh, no – she speaks very little English – in fact, we were married with an Interpreter!

TRUMP

Anyway, that’s not even my Pillow!

FBI

Is this your Safe?

TRUMP

Housekeeping is so tech these days – we have Maids here I’ve never met, spoke to or slept with!

FBI

So maybe somebody planted the Pillow in your Safe?

TRUMP

Could be.  Every day I find strange things put in my Minibar – Apples, Carrots, Quinoa – never touch the stuff!

‘MY PILLOW GUY’, MARK LINDELL SUDDENLY APPEARS.

pillow guy

MARK LINDELL

Foam or Feathers?

TRUMP

Shut up, you Birdbrain!  I’m lyin’ here! 

THE FBI AGENT TEARS OPEN THE PILLOW, THROWING TORN-UP MISSING WHITE HOUSE DOCUMENTS INTO THE AIR!

Mar-a-Lago raid

FBI

Covfefe!!!

