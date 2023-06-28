“I’m a Legitimate Person”

Traitor Trump says he’s

“a legitimate person”

Who “does things right” & never any wrong

Even Trump himself says FOX is “fake news”

“Bring in some cokes, please.” Or cocaine?

Just like Don, Jr. his daddy Donald is insane

And what’s up with hating

FOX “News” now?

Donald, dude, they made you

to begin with!

Forget about that lame Apprentice garbage

The dumbest TV show to ever run on NBC,

And that’s saying a lot – remember Whitney?

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

Signed: Jake Pickering