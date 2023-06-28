“I’m a Legitimate Person”

Traitor Trump says he’s
“a legitimate person”
Who “does things right” & never any wrong
Even Trump himself says FOX is “fake news”
“Bring in some cokes, please.” Or cocaine?
Just like Don, Jr. his daddy Donald is insane
And what’s up with hating
FOX “News” now?
Donald, dude, they made you
to begin with!
Forget about that lame Apprentice garbage
The dumbest TV show to ever run on NBC,
And that’s saying a lot – remember Whitney?
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
P.S. — You can find out more about me and my widely published writings by clicking on the link: https://muckrack.com/jake-pickering-1
