DONALD TRUMP IS A PEDOPHILE

Lawsuit Accusing Trump of Raping a 13-Year-Old Girl Reemerges After Trump Loses Case Against E. Jean Carroll

Disgusting Donald Trump is a total pedophile

As the former owner of Miss Teen Universe

Creep Donald Trump used to lurk backstage

And ogle the undressed contestants all day

Trump used to offer the crown to any lil’ girl

Who would go to his hotel room for a whirl

Donald Trump is a sick sociopathic scumbag

Ivanka & Tiffany were molested by their dad

Who knows what their dumb brothers did?

They probably all had sex together as kids

If it weren’t for hillbillies, guns and incest

There would be no modern Republican Party

And without Putin they would have no money

Can you hear the GOP dueling banjos play?

Toothless and clueless they are these days

Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump & Nikki Haley

Stop letting these perverts near your babies

Epstein being dead is the 1 thing Trump did

That I agree with, Epstein & Trump are pigs

Just ask Tiffany & Ivanka what her dad did

Jared Kushner won’t talk with his Saudi cash

$2 billion to shut up about his wife’s pervert dad

The truth is plain for all conservatives to see

The Trumps are one sick incestuous family

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

P.S. — You can find out more about me and my widely published writings by clicking on the link: https://muckrack.com/jake-pickering-1

Signed: Jake Pickering