DONALD TRUMP IS A PEDOPHILE
Lawsuit Accusing Trump of Raping a 13-Year-Old Girl Reemerges After Trump Loses Case Against E. Jean Carroll
Disgusting Donald Trump is a total pedophile
As the former owner of Miss Teen Universe
Creep Donald Trump used to lurk backstage
And ogle the undressed contestants all day
Trump used to offer the crown to any lil’ girl
Who would go to his hotel room for a whirl
Donald Trump is a sick sociopathic scumbag
Ivanka & Tiffany were molested by their dad
Who knows what their dumb brothers did?
They probably all had sex together as kids
If it weren’t for hillbillies, guns and incest
There would be no modern Republican Party
And without Putin they would have no money
Can you hear the GOP dueling banjos play?
Toothless and clueless they are these days
Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump & Nikki Haley
Stop letting these perverts near your babies
Epstein being dead is the 1 thing Trump did
That I agree with, Epstein & Trump are pigs
Just ask Tiffany & Ivanka what her dad did
Jared Kushner won’t talk with his Saudi cash
$2 billion to shut up about his wife’s pervert dad
The truth is plain for all conservatives to see
The Trumps are one sick incestuous family
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
P.S. — You can find out more about me and my widely published writings by clicking on the link: https://muckrack.com/jake-pickering-1
Signed: Jake Pickering