CALL RON DESANTIS GOVERNOR GROOMER
If you’re a big lefty liberal patriot like me,
You probably watch way too much MSNBC.
It’s not the shows or the hosts that I dislike,
It’s MSNBC’s advertisers that make me gripe
Lume ads have made MSNBC unwatchable.
Demonstrating pussy deodorant applications
Every 10 minutes on TV is f**king disgusting!
LumeStarterPack.com is not the solution for
Your swampy vagina discouraging inhalation
Take a bath after your hourly masturbation!
Speaking of stench-ridden Florida snatches,
Republitarded racist Governor Ron DeSantis
Is so stupid he said slavery gave job skills?!
Like what?! How to rape slaves that you kill?
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is a sexual abuser
Which is why he’s called Governor Groomer.
Getting underage girls drunk all of the time,
But Ron’s micropenis they still cannot find.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
P.S. — You can find out more about me and my widely published writings by clicking on the link: https://muckrack.com/jake-pickering-1
