The Jerry Duncan Show Play: Pages 31-35

The Jerry Duncan Show, the Play: It’s NYC run may have been cut short due to the coronavirus, but you can read it all right here!

The intern exits.

Jerry takes out his cell phone. The silhouette of a girl is seen behind the screen. The phone rings. She answers.

GIRLS VOICE

Hello?

JERRY

Hi. Is this Ginger Daniels?

GIRLS VOICE

Who are you?

JERRY

I’m glad you asked. My name is Gerald Dunkin. You might be familiar with my company. Dunkin Donuts?

GIRLS VOICE

Holy crap. You own Dunkin Donuts? Did I win a free dozen?

JERRY

Not exactly. You see, I got your mail by mistake.

GIRLS VOICE

No worries. Just have your wife return it to the post office.

JERRY

I’m not married.

She jumps up and down.

GIRLS VOICE

(talking to herself) My mother always told me to marry someone rich. Thank you, Jesus.

JERRY

Hello? Hello? Are you there?

She picks up the phone.

GIRLS VOICE

I’m sorry. Must be a bad connection.

JERRY

So what do you do for a living, Ginger?

GIRLS VOICE

I’m a dancer.

JERRY

Oh? What’s your specialty?

GIRLS VOICE

Poles.

JERRY

Like polkas?

GIRLS VOICE

No. Strip clubs. Ever hear of Stormy Daniels?

JERRY

Trump’s babe?

GIRLS VOICE

She’s my little sister.

JERRY

We need to meet. I’ll bring your mail.

GIRLS VOICE

What do you have in mind, Mr. Donuts?

JERRY

Denny’s on 4th and Main. Dinner is on me.

GIRLS VOICE

Darn. I just ate there yesterday. Do you have another suggestion?

JERRY

Wendy’s or Popeyes. Your choice.

GIRLS VOICE

Wendy’s.

JERRY

A little pricey, but what the heck. How about Tuesday at 6:30?

GIRLS VOICE

That works. In the meantime, would you like my picture?

(giggles) Have to warn you. I’m in my birthday suit.

JERRY

Maybe. Of course I do!

GIRLS VOICE

Good. I’ll text it. See you Tuesday.

She hangs up the phone.

GIRLS VOICE

Shit. I forgot to ask which Wendy’s. I better call back.

Voice mail is heard.

JERRY

You idiot. This is The Jerry Duncan Show. Leave a message.

GIRLS VOICE

Fuck you, Jerry Duncan. I wouldn’t go out if you paid me for a lap dance. Listen carefully. Return my mail to the post office immediately or I’ll call the FBI.

Jerry moves over to his apartment.

Scene 11 Jerry’s Apartment

Jerry sits in his chair talking to himself.

JERRY

The slum lord sold this dump to the city. They’re leveling the place next month. I don’t know how to break the news to my roaches.

Maggie enters.

MAGGIE

Did I hear right, Jerry? You’re forced to vacate? Must be divine intervention.

JERRY

I don’t know. Ask your boss.

MAGGIE

She’s too busy dealing with Donald Trump.

JERRY

The Lord must love stupid people. He made SO many.

MAGGIE

Jerry. You may recall from biology class that you have two parts of the brain–left and right. In the left side, there’s nothing right. In the right side, there’s nothing left.

JERRY

Very interesting. I need to call Sarah Palin so she won’t worry.

MAGGIE

Don’t forget Roseanne while you’re at it.

JERRY

So what’s new?

MAGGIE

You remember Sven Johnson?

JERRY

The idiot that was always talking to himself? He was never normal after his sled crashed into a moose.

MAGGIE

Yeah. Well, Sven has been a bus driver up here since he passed away 10 years ago.

JERRY

What about him?

MAGGIE

He lost his job today, because he gave up his seat to Helen Keller. It was frightening for the passengers. Keller had one hand on the wheel and the other hand on the road when she was pulled over by the cops.

JERRY

No wonder Sven’s family moved out of Alaska without telling hm.

MAGGIE

Jerry. How do you get a landlord out of a tree?

JERRY

No clue.

MAGGIE

Cut the branch.

JERRY

(to himself) No wonder I’m single. My shrink said a Freudian slip is when you say one thing, but mean your mother.

TO BE CONTINUED…