Google Threatens to Ban the Humor Times App!

Ban the Humor Times app? You might as well ban political satire altogether!

Google is threatening to ban the Humor Times app, The News in Cartoons, from their Google Store.

In email warnings to the Humor Times, they cite their “Hate Speech policy,” which reads: “We don’t allow apps that promote violence, or incite hatred against individuals or groups based on race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or any other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization.”

Now, as anyone who’s ever looked at our simple Android app (not yet available for iPads or iPhones) could tell you, there’s not an ounce of hatred in it directed against any such groups or individuals, and we do the exact opposite of “promoting violence” – that is, we promote debate, discussion and voting. Of course, there IS plenty of pointed political satire – as there is in this publication – but that is something else altogether. In fact, it’s protected free speech!

If our app content deserves to be banned, then newspapers should cease printing editorial cartoons, TV hosts should stop delivering their satirical monologues every night, and half of the content Google allows on its YouTube site should be taken down!

We have appealed their decision to their “policy support team,” and are awaiting a ruling. If they rule against us, perhaps we should take the case all the way to the Supreme Court. What do you think? Go to our post about this on our website (humortimes.com) and leave a comment!

Meanwhile, they’ve taken it down from the store, even before reviewing their decision, so unfortunately, you can’t get it right now. Hopefully, they’ll reverse their silly decision and put it back up. We’ll keep you posted.

However, you can see some of the previous content we’ve had on the app, reproduced here.

If you’re a fan of the app, or just the Humor Times in general, please go to the Google Store (play.google.com) and hit the “question mark” icon, then “Send Feedback” (or “Email”), and tell ’em what you think!

Meanwhile, you may express yourself with comments below. Thank you!