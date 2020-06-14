‘Don of the Q’: A Mission, a Companion and a Trusty Steed

Book Review: “ Don of the Q: An American Don Quixote for the Atomic Age”

By Madelon Wilson

It takes both talent and insight to write great satire. Don of the Q: An American Don Quixote for the Atomic Age starts out slowly and builds a picture, word by word, line by line to a quixotic tale of government incompetence and tilting at modern windmills. The characters range from convenience store clerks, to FBI agents, to the Vice President of the United States. Where is the President in all this? Who knows?

When I read anything by Michael Guillebeau, I know I’m in for a treat. His storytelling doesn’t necessarily make me laugh out loud, but it does make my soul smile… a lot. We are living in unusual times, to say the very least, and Guillebeau offers both respite and food for thought in equal measure. In a way, this story is escapist fiction that puts everything you want to escape front and center, and in your face, and you willingly lap it up.

I try very hard not to add any spoilers to my reviews, so I will only say pay particular attention to Bob Pilgrim. His character is, perhaps, one of the finest written caricatures of a sitting executive I’ve read.

Suffering from COVID-19 blues? Pick up a copy of Don of the Q and lose yourself into an even more chaotic world than the one we are experiencing today.

I feel I would be remiss if I didn’t at least mention the book that got me hooked on Michael Guillebeau. That book is Mad Librarian. It would be a great follow-up read to Don of the Q.

Reviewed by ^v^ Madelon (Mad, Maddy) Wilson ^v^

AKA graphicMADness

MAD, adj. Affected with a high degree of intellectual independence; not conforming to standards of thought, speech, and action derived by the conformants from the study of themselves; at odds with the majority; in short, unusual. It is noteworthy that persons are pronounced mad by officials destitute of evidence that they themselves are sane.

— from The Devil’s Dictionary, Ambrose Bierce

“… there is no delight the equal of dread.” — Clive Barker

Check out Madelon’s reviews on:

Amazon • BookBub

See her gallery on Renderosity, and find her on Facebook.