‘Don of the Q’: A Mission, a Companion and a Trusty Steed

Book Review: “Don of the Q: An American Don Quixote for the Atomic Age”

By Madelon Wilson

Don of the QIt takes both talent and insight to write great satire. Don of the Q: An American Don Quixote for the Atomic Age starts out slowly and builds a picture, word by word, line by line to a quixotic tale of government incompetence and tilting at modern windmills. The characters range from convenience store clerks, to FBI agents, to the Vice President of the United States. Where is the President in all this? Who knows?

When I read anything by Michael Guillebeau, I know I’m in for a treat. His storytelling doesn’t necessarily make me laugh out loud, but it does make my soul smile… a lot. We are living in unusual times, to say the very least, and Guillebeau offers both respite and food for thought in equal measure. In a way, this story is escapist fiction that puts everything you want to escape front and center, and in your face, and you willingly lap it up.

I try very hard not to add any spoilers to my reviews, so I will only say pay particular attention to Bob Pilgrim. His character is, perhaps, one of the finest written caricatures of a sitting executive I’ve read.

Suffering from COVID-19 blues? Pick up a copy of Don of the Q and lose yourself into an even more chaotic world than the one we are experiencing today.

I feel I would be remiss if I didn’t at least mention the book that got me hooked on Michael Guillebeau. That book is Mad Librarian. It would be a great follow-up read to Don of the Q.

