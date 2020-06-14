This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Free Speech, Jail Brutality!

,

Police brutality leaves protestors aghast.

brutality
Police brutality leaves protestors aghast.

Trump: The “flaw and disorder” president.

Being insane isn’t all it’s cracked-up to be.

Racists brutal lies with hate.

Republicans always canspiracy the “flake” news.

How Buffalo can Trump go?

Militarizing the police: No bull it’s not necessary.

Barr chokeholds on democracy!

Racism is simply killing time in this White House.

Trump is always mobbed by his base.

Move beyond every false whore risin’.

Non-violence: Don’t riot, try it.

Defund police victimidation.

The NFL‘s apology is not Goodell enough! Why aren’t they callin’ Kaepernick?

Don’t let reopening go viral.

False profits only lead you astray.

A dogma runs around in circles, chasing it’s own tale.

There are two types of people in the world: Those that believe what they see, and those that see what they believe.

Keep your feet planted firmly in the ground, but not your head!

The economy will improve, buy and buy.

Avatar
Latest posts by Ralph Lombard (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share