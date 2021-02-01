Ken Catalino for Feb 01, 2021

Ken Catalino is a conservative cartoonist but
understands that no political party owns the patent to understanding, tolerance
and all things logical.
In addition to political cartoons for Creators
Syndicate, Catalino has also provided cartoons to other publications and media
outlets such as CNN, Playboy, Readers Digest, Messenger Post Newspapers,
American Council for Capital Formation and others. He also offers cartoons and illustrations for
other clients and projects. To view
samples of his work, his website is catalinocartoons.com .