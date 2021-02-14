Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews singer/songwriter and music legend Bob Dylan.
ANNOUNCER
From under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is singer/songwriter and music legend Bob Dylan. He does it all. Sings, writes songs, paints. A rock and roll hall of famer. Welcome, Zimmy.
BOB DYLAN
I haven’t been called that in a long time.
JERRY
It’s short for your real last name Zimmerman. Right?
DYLAN
Yeah. I was born Robert Zimmerman in Duluth, Minnesota. Do you know where that is?
JERRY
No.
DYLAN
Neither do I.
JERRY
I know you’ve had a good life. But what’s the most traumatic moment you recall?
DYLAN
Besides being on your show?
JERRY
Goes without saying.
DYLAN
I get emotional when I think about it. I had just taken an acid trip. It was a beautiful morning, so I hiked on a mountain near my home. I actually made it to the top then slipped off the edge trying to find my weed. My girlfriend said I looked Like A Rolling Stone as I rolled down the side. When I awoke in the hospital, the doctor whispered Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right. Yeah. A few cracked ribs and my head screwed up, but I survived.
JERRY
(fake cry) Boo hoo, boo hoo.
DYLAN
Get a grip. Here’s a hanky.
JERRY
Thanks, man. Bob. If a blonde and a brunette jumped off a cliff, who would hit the ground first?
DYLAN
The blonde?
JERRY
The brunette. The blonde would have to stop and ask for directions.
DYLAN
You’re nuts. I’m going to write a song about you, Duncan. I’ll call it Thought I Was Crazy Til I Met You.
JERRY
Will it be a love song?
DYLAN
No. Someone in an insane asylum waiting for a lobotomy.
JERRY
Not a pretty ending.
DYLAN
That’s right. You become a vegetable.
JERRY
Your songs are anthems for the civil rights and anti-war movements– Blowin in the Wind and The Times They Are A Changin. Big hits.
DYLAN
Cash cows. Cha ching, cha ching.
JERRY
You’ve sold more than 100 million records. You’re in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, Nashville Hall of Fame. You’ve received a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 10 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award.
DYLAN
You forgot two. The Nobel prize in literature and the biggest honor of all.
JERRY
Which is?
DYLAN
The Gas Award for smelly friends and stinky family members. Those baked bean dinners paid off.
JERRY
Tell me about your paintings.
DYLAN
I paint mostly from life. I’m interested in people and histories. Like train tracks and small towns. Where I was raised, the town was so small that Entering and Leaving signs were on the same pole.
JERRY
Are you going to cut off your ear like Van Gogh and send it to a girlfirend?
DYLAN
Which ear did Van Gough cut off?
JERRY
It doesn’t matter. The other one is left.
DYLAN
Do you wanna hear a Van Gough joke?
JERRY
Sure.
DYLAN
Alright. Ear it goes.
JERRY
One last thing. You just hit the mother lode.
DYLAN
You talking about me selling my songs to Universal Music for $300 million? Why you asking? You’re rich.
JERRY
I’m rich? It Ain’t Me Babe. See you tomorrow.
