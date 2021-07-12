Chris Britt for Jul 12, 2021

Chris Britt's political cartoons are sometimes controversial, often outrageous and always thought-provoking. His take-no-prisoners style has been entertaining readers since 1991.
A self-described liberal, Britt nevertheless delights in skewering deserving politicians of every persuasion. His numerous awards include first place for editorial cartooning from the Washington Press Association in 1995, the National Press Foundation's Berryman Award as editorial cartoonist of the year in 1994, and the Sigma Delta Chi Award for editorial cartooning from the Society of Professional Journalists in 2009.
When he's not cartooning, Britt volunteers as a mentor for high-school students and at a stay-in-school program. Before joining The State Journal-Register, he was a cartoonist at The Seattle Times, the Sacramento Union, the Houston Post and The News Tribune of Tacoma, Wash.