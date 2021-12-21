Ripping the Headlines Today, 12/21/21

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news, even that about a humongous pot brownie, doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

pot brownie
Humongous pot brownie.

A Massachusetts cannabis company is claiming it set a world record when it baked a pot brownie that weighed 850 pounds

… damn, think of all the meth you’d have to take to have the strength to lift it.

Proud Boy Capitol rioter whines he’s being treated like ‘a James Bond supervillain mastermind’

Yup, OctoWhatAPussy.

Eric Clapton sued a woman who listed a bootleg CD on eBay for $11. She now owes thousands

Clapton: Don’t hate the ‘Layla’ hate the game.

Judge in Ghislaine Maxwell trial won’t allow defense witnesses to testify anonymously

‘Cause nobody would recognize Tronald Dump, Cilliam Billton and Vince Pandrew.

Jaguars fire Urban Meyer

… Which means they now have to begin the process of Urban Renewal.

Prince Charles asked about the skin color of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby

No word if Prince Andrew asked about being in charge of hiring babysitters.

Fox News doctor calls for unvaxxed to get Covid-19: ‘It’s time to allow this mild infection to circulate’

While Hannity was probably double masked, vaxxed, hiding under his desk, and not available for comment.

New York’s next mayor wants to save the city from the evils of olive oil

Rumor has it, so did Popeye’s mom.

Report: Investigators believe Rick Perry sent text pushing plan to undermine 2020 election

Rick Perry’s pronouns are now Uh/Oh.

Scientists have discovered a giant planet orbiting a massive pair of extremely hot stars

… or, just a pack of paparazzi tailing JLo and Affleck.

IKEA staff, customers have sleepover during snowstorm in Denmark

I hear they were rescued by ‘piece officers.’

Happy 78th birthday, Keith Richards

Dude doesn’t look a day over 106.

Elon Musk could become the highest tax payer ever in the U.S with $12 billion

No wonder Elon Musk is trying to go to Mars, some folks will do anything not to pay taxes!

Three Florida Republicans from The Villages face charges of voter fraud

… so, that’s one village with multiple idiots…

Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share