Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews his deceased mother Maggie Duncan, via heavenly hologram.

By Dean B. Kaner and June Rachelson-Ospa

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY DUNCAN

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? I doubt it. From heaven, my guest is my deceased mother Maggie Duncan. I’m giving her an insult break, because it’s Mother’s Day on May 14.

MAGGIE DUNCAN

Hello my comedian son. What else can I say? You’re not a doctor or lawyer.

JERRY

Is there anything you want to tell my audience about me that they don’t know?

MAGGIE

Yeah. You sent me to an early grave. It’s a long story. Let’s start when you swam down my birth canal and popped out like a cork from a champagne bottle. For the first 5 days, all you did was cry. I didn’t get a night’s sleep. And your good for nothing father pretended he didn’t hear.

JERRY

I was a baby. What did you expect?

MAGGIE

It was worse as you got older. When I made dinner, you tossed your food on the floor for shits and giggles.

JERRY

You were a lousy cook. Even my teddy bear couldn’t eat your food.

MAGGIE

Why?

JERRY

Because he was stuffed.

MAGGIE

You’d always lock your bedroom door. Like you were some genius at work. Can’t believe you redesigned the room. Turned it into a late night TV show. You created a microphone out of stray metal parts. Tore down my shower curtain so guests could appear. They were the neighborhood kids. I remember when Porky Swanson tried to come from behind the curtain and knocked over your dresser. Clothes all over the place, a broken lamp. My hand was bleeding, because I got cut by the glass.

JERRY

At least you found out your blood type when you went to the hospital. Please let me be an orphan for once in my life.

MAGGIE

I’m not so bad. You exaggerate.

JERRY

Exaggerate?! In fifth grade, you poured a cup of Tide down my mouth when I brought home my report card. I should have reported you to the authorities.

MAGGIE

You didn’t have one grade above a D. Not one! I even hired a private tutor.

JERRY

And did my grades improve?

MAGGIE

Not really. They were like a submarine, below C-level.

MAGGIE

Jerry. I have exciting news.

JERRY

You’re abandoning me?

MAGGIE

Stop it. I’m your mother. Here’s the scoop. I’m dating.

JERRY

How much trauma can a 40 year old man endure in a lifetime?

MAGGIE

My boyfriend is sitting next to me. And you know him.

JERRY

He must be nuts.

MAGGIE

Bingo! It’s Curly from The Three Stooges.

CURLY HOWARD

Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk. I’m a victim of soicumstance.

MAGGIE

(upset) What’s the big idea? I thought we were an item.

CURLY

Sorry, Toots.

JERRY

Welcome to the show, Curly.

CURLY

Enchanted.

JERRY

Enraptured.

CURLY

Embalmed.

JERRY

Is it true The Three Stooges made 190 shorts?

CURLY

We did. Had a contract with Columbia Pictures for decades.

MAGGIE

What a bunch of cheapskates! They never got a raise.

CURLY

(upset) Rrrowf! Rrrowf!

JERRY

Calm down, boy. I’ll give you a treat.

CURLY

Poifect.

JERRY

How did you two meet? I dare ask.

MAGGIE

Moe fixed us up. I got to know him when I was doing standup at Heaven’s Gate Comedy Club. He always said I was a pretty smart ignoramus.

CURLY

We fell in love. Hotchachachaa.

MAGGIE

Curly took me flying. It’s didn’t start off great. We both got new angel wings and crashed into each other.

CURLY

Yeah. I ended up in the hospital. It was a good thing though. The doctor discovered I had a vacancy of the cranium.

MAGGIE

The other day Curly and I were having coffee with Nobel Prize winner Albert Einstein. Crazy Albert went sideways when Curly said his hair was so nappy, he should cut it with a weed wacker.

JERRY

Speaking of Einstein. Do you know what kind of bagels can fly?

MAGGIE

Get out of here.

JERRY

Seriously. Plain bagels.

CURLY

Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk.

MAGGIE

Jerry. If you want me to leave…leave you forever I will.

JERRY

You’d really do that for me?

MAGGIE

Actually, it’s for me. I like dating Curly and I want more time for myself. Well, you know.

CURLY

She makes a good point. Cloud jumping every day can be exhausting.

JERRY

(to himself) Wow! This could work out. No more Maggie Duncan. Hmm…what will my fans say? I wonder? I think we should give this a go!

JERRY

Mother. You got a deal.

CURLY

Wait. I got a better idea. I’m gonna take her place. I could use a new job in show biz.

MAGGIE

Hold on, Muttonhead. You’re using me just to get to Jerry!

CURLY

Well. I ugh,ugh…

MAGGIE

By the power in me, I now pronounce you blocked and deleted. You may kiss my ass good-bye.

CURLY

Wait! Where are you going?

MAGGIE

Back to see Jerry.

JERRY

Oh, no. I thought we had a deal.

MAGGIE

Deal, schlemiel.

JERRY

I think I’ll kill myself.

MAGGIE

Suicide is not a joke. Get help. You can pay someone to shoot you.

JERRY

My mother Maggie Duncan and Curly Howard. See you tomorrow. Maybe!

The Jerry Duncan Show

(c) Dean B. Kaner