Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY DUNCAN

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

MARK ZUCKERBERG

I’m Tinky Winky, the purple Teletubby. I’m the biggest of the four. I dine on McDonald’s triple cheeseburgers with my friend Donald Trump. We call him Noo-Noo, because he’s orange.

MARK

Sorry, Mr. Duncan. I was FaceTiming a story with my little daughter.

JERRY

No problem. Thanks for being here.

MARK

I’ll regret it.

JERRY

Absolutely. You’ll wish you were in the hot seat in Congress again.

JERRY

You’re 39 years old. At 23, you became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. You are the 11th wealthiest person in the world.

MARK

It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor. At the end of the day, it’s night. But it’s nice to know I have $85 billion dollars and you don’t. Na na na na na.

JERRY

I’ll pretend I didn’t hear that, nerd.

JERRY

You’ve had your share of lawsuits. Had to settle a case with three men for 1.2 million shares of Facebook, and $20 million in cash for pilfering a business idea that made you millions when you were at Harvard.

MARK

I made up for my discretions, Duncan. I established the Chan Zuckerberg initiative to help the global economy by transforming lives of the underprivileged.

JERRY

Chan? Did you really say Chan?

MARK

Yep.

JERRY

Any relation to Charlie Chan? I love his old movies.

MARK

Not that Chan. My wife Priscilla Chan. Old Chinese saying around our house. “Man who eat many prunes get run for money.”

JERRY

I also have a saying. “Don’t barf in the Apple Store, because they don’t have Windows.”

MARK

I don’t get it.

JERRY

Call Bill Gates. But I’m warning you, Bill is in a bad mood. He’s still upset his ex-wife kept the house, and he just got the windows.

MARK

Not good.

JERRY

The American public has concerns. You don’t have control over the content of your company. Anybody can spread lies and you give them a platform. The Russians interfered with our elections in 2016 and 2020. The Chinese did the same thing in the 2022 midterm. What’s up with that?

MARK

It wasn’t a threat to democracy.

A call comes through that is heard on the console.

JERRY

Speaking of threats to democracy, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to join our conversation.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Hey, Zuckerberg. What’s the big idea of suspending me on Facebook? I told the truth about mask mandates being like the Holocaust.

MARK

You repeatedly violated our rules about spreading misinformation.

GREENE

You’re stupid. Does underpants protect you from a fart? I have free speech. It’s in the Thirtieth Amendment.

JERRY

(Shakes head in disbelief)

Did anyone ever tell you that you’re a moron?

GREENE

Just my parents.

JERRY

C’mon. There’s got to be more people.

GREENE

Okay…my kids.

JERRY

Tell the truth, Blunder Woman.

GREENE

Congress, the American public, God. Are you satisfied?

JERRY

I am.

GREENE

Good. I have an important message for your listeners.

JERRY

Go ahead.

GREENE

(to listeners)

If you’ve been a victim of Jewish space lasers, call 1-800-445-6300.

MARK

You’re an anti-Semite!

GREENE

My fearless leader Donald Trump said, “There are very good people on both sides.”

JERRY

Not on your side, QAnon mom. Mark Zuckerberg and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene everyone. See you tomorrow.

The Jerry Duncan Show

(c) Dean B. Kaner