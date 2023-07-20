SERIAL KILLER WAS

EMPLOYED BY TRUMP!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12316765/Trump-hired-Gilgo-Beach-serial-killer-suspect-Rex-Heuermann-200K-architect-job-prized-NYC-property-Wall-Street.html

Who could have possibly seen this coming?

A partisan Republican serial killer in N.Y.

Named Rex Heuermann who is an architect

Rex worked for Trump. What did you expect?

Rex had a dungeon filled with porn and guns

Rex the Republican got his gross groove on

By hiring and killing young female prostitutes

Then going home and watching Fox “News”

Is one headline you will never see on Fox

Because the Rapepublican Party sucks!

Donald Trump employed Rex Heuermann

In 2018, and will hire GOP Rex again in 2024

Before Trump will be jailed at Mar-a-Lago

Maybe Rex can do some tacky design work

For his obese “Orange Hitler” Donald Trump

The Jerk whose face looks just like his rump

Get your tiny hands off of your daughter, sir!

Ivanka doesn’t want her daddy touching her

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

P.S. — You can find out more about me and my widely published writings by clicking on the link: https://muckrack.com/jake-pickering-1

Signed: Jake Pickering