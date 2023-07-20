SERIAL KILLER WAS
EMPLOYED BY TRUMP!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12316765/Trump-hired-Gilgo-Beach-serial-killer-suspect-Rex-Heuermann-200K-architect-job-prized-NYC-property-Wall-Street.html
Who could have possibly seen this coming?
A partisan Republican serial killer in N.Y.
Named Rex Heuermann who is an architect
Rex worked for Trump. What did you expect?
Rex had a dungeon filled with porn and guns
Rex the Republican got his gross groove on
By hiring and killing young female prostitutes
Then going home and watching Fox “News”
Is one headline you will never see on Fox
Because the Rapepublican Party sucks!
Donald Trump employed Rex Heuermann
In 2018, and will hire GOP Rex again in 2024
Before Trump will be jailed at Mar-a-Lago
Maybe Rex can do some tacky design work
For his obese “Orange Hitler” Donald Trump
The Jerk whose face looks just like his rump
Get your tiny hands off of your daughter, sir!
Ivanka doesn’t want her daddy touching her
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
