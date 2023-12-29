Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews proctologist Dr. Theodore Ham.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Wasilla, Alaska proctologist Dr. Theodore Ham.
JERRY
Welcome to the show Dr. Ham.
DR. THEODORE HAM
You betcha. As long as I’m here, bend over so I can feel your rectum.
JERRY
No thanks. I do my own exam. See this middle finger in front of your face?
HAM
Okay. Then how about a colonoscopy? I brung my colonoscope.
JERRY
Will it hurt?
HAM
No, no. It’s a tube with a light and camera. I shove it up your rear, so I can look for polyps. Make sure there’s no cancer.
JERRY
Impossible. We’re live on the air.
HAM
It’s fine. I’m used to workin’ with assholes.
JERRY
I’ll pretend I didn’t hear that Dr. Frankenstein.
JERRY
How did you become a proctologist?
HAM
After graduatin’ medical school, I decided to specialize. I knew somethin’ was wrong when I had a proctology exam at the doctor’s office. A light bulb went on in my head when I realized I needed to find a new dentist.
JERRY
What college did you attend?
HAM
Batman U. Many distinguished alumni like Pee Wee Herman, Tiny Tim, Snoop Dog. Proctology is a very rewardin’ career, but you have to start at the bottom.
JERRY
Can you cure hemorrhoids? I’m stressed.
HAM
Oh, ya. I’ll give you some cream to treat them.
JERRY
I’m not so sure my hemorrhoids deserve a treat. They’re a real pain in the ass.
HAM
Haha. Jerry cracked a funny.
JERRY
I’ll crack your head. Wait a second, it is cracked.
HAM
That’s what my wife has been sayin’ for years.
JERRY
I understand you were in the Navy.
HAM
Yep, twenty years. The only proctologist in the Mediterranean fleet. I always got behind my work.
JERRY
What was your rank when you left?
HAM
Rear Admiral.
JERRY
You must be a rich man. Good wages, military pension.
HAM
I made a few bucks. Retirin’ next year and movin’ to Florida.
JERRY
Why Florida?
HAM
Because Floridians figured out rectal thermometers cause brain damage. Look what happened to Goofy.
JERRY
Dr. Theodore Ham everyone. See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Proctologist Dr. Theodore Ham - December 29, 2023
- The Jerry Duncan Show Holiday Party 2023 - December 22, 2023
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Santa Claus - December 15, 2023