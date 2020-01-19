Jezt in Time: Corbyn Makes Socialist Unity Pact with White Nationalist BNP!

[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

And now, from our British Faux News Dept: Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn makes pact with White Nationalist BNP.

Misery loves company…

So why not have an electoral pact between the radical socialist BNP and the radical socialist Labour Party? What could possibly go wrong?

The recent national/international socialist pact between two of Britain’s most widely-despised borderline Marxist/Hitlerite parties had a sumptuous banquet of Newcastle Brown Ale and quinoa (I bet both parties were pretty pleased then!) But the REAL cat ‘n’ dog meat was the spicy announcements afterwards, as ol’ Corbiebums went out grinning like a not-quite-flayed-to-the-fuckin-marrow-yet Cheshire cat, with Griffin glaring coldly like a cut salmon who’d just undergone some 12 hour sexually-diverse Bullingdon Club initiation ritual with David Cameron.

Mate, we’ve got it sorted!

Nefarious Nick dribbles, wide-eyed, wacko, like some love-stoned Cyclops who can’t find his fabulous-favourite-fabled rock o’ kink. LULZ!

Griffiebaby continues…

The charismatic, MacMillanite oratory of Ol’ Griffybums lowered to a menacing, equivocal murmur towards the end.

Jez sez:

Look, sometimes you just have to deal with people with whom you profoundly disagree. That’s why I have “friends in the BNP!”

Griffin, looking mildly perturbed and bewildered for a change, as if he had ABSOLUTELY NO FUCKING CLUE WHAT HE WAS DOING (not like him!), blinked:

We disagree?

Corbyn shrugged in his customary “heart” felt “embarrassment,” and said:

No idea. The last thing we want is socialist comrades to get consumed and set utterly ablaze with rampant embittered, nit-picking splitty behaviour and the petty narcissism of small differences. Well, not that that’s EVER FUCKING ACTUALLY HAPPENED anyway, at any remotely imaginable point in history, of course…!

The final word?

Here’s Nick!

Well look here, matey! It’s not like me and Jez have any real irreconcilable differences; any more than we do with Hamas and Hizbollah. We hate capitalism, we despise warmongers and all these evil, bloodthirsty, remorselessly cruel mass murderers (well unless it’s OUR KOMRADS, of course; and I suppose it’s a completely different matter then, isn’t it!), we all want to nationalise the trains and make them run on time, we’re both completely all-or-nothing about immigration, inclusion, tolerance and diversity, and we are all 100% committed to fighting the evil Zionist media conspiracy against us! I mean, how could we EVER POSSIBLY FALL OUT?!

Originally published on Glossy News.