The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews an Alaskan Sled Dog Musher

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Jackson Riley, a sled dog musher from Wasilla, Alaska.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Yes, it is. Today on the show my guest is Jackson Riley, a sled dog musher from Wasilla, Alaska.
Good morning, Jackson.
JACKSON
It’s so cold today, there’s an icicle hanging from my nose. I actually saw a politician having hands in his own pocket.
JERRY
Tell our audience what a dog musher does.
JACKSON
Sure. We direct a team of Huskies in a marathon race. I do the big Iditarod Trail with 16 dogs. Over 1,000 miles of snow and ice.
JERRY
How can you tell if you have a stupid dog?
JACKSON
It chases Sarah Palin. For some reason they’re attracted to each other.
JERRY
I always wondered. What are the four best years of an Alaskan’s life?
JACKSON
Third grade. My teacher told us to follow our dreams. But she wouldn’t let us sleep in class. Go figure.
JERRY
I’m from Alaska. I didn’t spend four years in third grade.
JACKSON
You’re lucky.
JERRY
You bet. It was kindergarten. My teacher told me it was perfectly normal to accidentally poop in my pants. I told her that some kids come to school to sit and think. But I come here to shit and stink.
JERRY
How much have you earned this year racing dogs?
JACKSON
About $5,000. It’s not my real job. I’m a bartender.
JERRY
Jackson. Why didn’t the bartender serve the snake?
JACKSON
Dunno.
JERRY
Because she couldn’t hold her beer.
JACKSON
I don’t get it.
JERRY
Okay. Let me try another one. A giraffe walks into a bar. The bartender says,”What’s with the long face?”
JACKSON
Hmmm. Give me a few minutes.
JERRY
Do you know what a long face is?
JACKSON
Yah. But what’s a giraffe?
JERRY
I need a drink after this interview is over. Do you have any suggestions?
JACKSON
Rum and Coke. I like the drink because my relationship with whiskey is on the rocks.
JERRY
What’s special about Alaska?
JACKSON
You should know, Duncan. We have tourism, mining, timber, pertroleum, wildlife. Speakin of wildlife, I met this sexy girl at a bar who lived with her folks. She gave me her number and said call her.
JERRY
Did you?
JACKSON
Of course. She said, “Come on over, there’s nobody home.” So I went over there. Nobody was home.
JERRY
I guess that’s why you do dog races. It’s your social life.
JACKSON
Not exactly. I’m campaigning for Joe Biden.
JERRY
What’s the difference between a Joe Biden speech and a Donald Trump speech?
JACKSON
Dunno.
JERRY
When Biden is speaking, you wonder if he’s had a stroke. When Trump is speaking, you wonder if you had a stroke. See you tomorrow.
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews an Alaskan Sled Dog Musher - September 28, 2020
