Our Normal & New Normal in Song Titles #2

Singing is not only allowed, it’s encouraged – but take off your mask first & belt out the New Normal in song!

Up is down, down is up – we may never get back to the good old days, but maybe we can laugh, vent a bit & reminisce old, old song titles while we wait!

For example…

Our Old Normal: “I Have a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts”

Our New Normal: “YES, WE HAVE NO BANANAS”!

“The More I See You” – “IF I HAD A HAMMER”!

“You’re Having My Baby” – “WHEN I’M 64”!

“Hey Good Lookin’ What You Got Cookin'” – “NO NOT MUCH”!

“I Almost Lost My Mind” – “SMOKE, SMOKE, SMOKE THAT CIGARETTE”!

“Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” – “WHAT’D I SAY”!

“Black is the Color of my True Love’s Hair” – “TIME IN A BOTTLE”

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” – “THE 12TH OF NEVER”

“Little Bitty Pretty One” – “SIXTEEN TONS”!

“The Last Time I Saw Paris” – “DON’T GET AROUND MUCH ANYMORE”

“Bette Davis Eyes” – “WHATEVER GETS YOU THRU THE NIGHT”

“French Kiss” – “IN THE YEAR 2525”

“Who’s Sorry Now”? – “RUNAROUND SUE”!

“Like A Virgin” – “I GET AROUND” or vice versa

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman” – “A BOY NAMED SUE”

“Love The One You’re With” – “ALL BY MYSELF”

Sorry, this is taking an odd turn – ha ha

“Let It Go” – No, “I HEAR A SYMPHONY”!

“Stop, In The Name of Love” – “WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT”?

“At Last”! – “DON’T IT MAKE MY BROWN EYES BLUE”?

“Doin’ What Comes Naturally” – “MAKE ‘EM LAUGH”!

**Having a little trouble with “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car”, “Thank God & Greyhound…she’s gone” & “Papa Has a Brand New Bag”!

