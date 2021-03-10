The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Alaskan Wildlife Biologist Wilfred Jones

,

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Alaskan wildlife biologist Wilfred Jones.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in our backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Alaskan wildlife biologist Wilfred Jones.

Alaskan wildlife biologist
Image by Barbara Jackson from Pixabay.

JERRY

Good morning, Wilfred.

WILDLIFE BIOLOGIST WILFRED JONES

Would you like to hear my moose call?

JERRY

What the hell. Why not?

JONES

“Yoork!” “Yoork!”

JERRY

I swear stupid people were put on this planet to test my anger management skills.

JONES

I told my son I saw a moose on the way to work this morning. He said, “How do you know he was on his way to work?”

JERRY

I gotta know for the sake of sanity, did you find your job on Craigslist?

JONES

Gosh, no. I went to Sarah Palin University and got my degree in Ass-Hattery with a minor in Conspiracy Theories.

JERRY

In other words, for our listeners out there you have your head up your…

JONES

That’s right. Just ask my proctologist.

JERRY

Okay. What are your duties?

JONES

I study animals in their natural habitats. I’ve fished with bears. Run with deer. Even flew with an eagle. Well, I mean after I jumped out of a tree when a momma eagle spotted me taking pictures of her babies. On a sad note, the party animal is almost extinct.

JERRY

You’re wrong. You can find a bunch of them at bars in Fairbanks.

JONES

Glad to hear it. Everyone has their own path. Mine leads to liquor.

JERRY

You work with animals. What about trees and flowers?

JONES

I got good news. A local bank is opening an ATM in a tree. If it is successful, they might expand  to other branches.

JERRY

You’re quite the entrepreneur.

JONES

Oh, yah. I have a lemonade stand. When a lemon is sick, I give it lemon aid. Ya know, I sell lemonade to all the fishermen. Vegans love my lemonade.

JERRY

Vegans don’t eat fish.

JONES

I know, they fish for the halibut. Duncan, do you know vegans never have arguments?

JERRY

Get out of here.

JONES

No. I’m serious. They don’t want any kind of beef.

JERRY

Hold on, my mom is nagging me and wants to say something.

JONES

Ain’t she dead?

JERRY

Yes. Just like your brain.

MAGGIE DUNCAN

Wilfred. I had tea with your mother yesterday.

JONES

Is mom okay?

MAGGIE

Oh, sure. She’s got a boyfriend. But don’t tell your father.

JONES

Who is he?

MAGGIE

President Abraham Lincoln.

JONES

You’re kidding?! He’s got a history of being depressed.

JERRY

So do I.

MAGGIE

Are you blaming me, Jerry? I child-proofed the house and you still got in.

JONES

The last time I saw a face like Lincoln’s, I pinned  a tail on it.

MAGGIE

Like you’re such an Adonis.

JERRY

Mother. I’d like to express my feelings about you to my audience. My love for you is like diarrhea, I can’t hold it in.

MAGGIE

That’s the sweetest thing you’ve ever said to me.

JERRY

There’s more were that came from. See you tomorrow.

 

The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner

Check out Dean Kaner’s new comedy series A Bit of Biden every week on TikTok and Instagram. It’s funny, fun and non-political. Joe Biden discusses every day subjects from Jogging to Coffee. Go to @abitofbiden.

You can use the link below to view the latest bit on TikTok.

Dean Kaner
Latest posts by Dean Kaner (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share