Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Alaskan wildlife biologist Wilfred Jones.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in our backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Alaskan wildlife biologist Wilfred Jones.
JERRY
Good morning, Wilfred.
WILDLIFE BIOLOGIST WILFRED JONES
Would you like to hear my moose call?
JERRY
What the hell. Why not?
JONES
“Yoork!” “Yoork!”
JERRY
I swear stupid people were put on this planet to test my anger management skills.
JONES
I told my son I saw a moose on the way to work this morning. He said, “How do you know he was on his way to work?”
JERRY
I gotta know for the sake of sanity, did you find your job on Craigslist?
JONES
Gosh, no. I went to Sarah Palin University and got my degree in Ass-Hattery with a minor in Conspiracy Theories.
JERRY
In other words, for our listeners out there you have your head up your…
JONES
That’s right. Just ask my proctologist.
JERRY
Okay. What are your duties?
JONES
I study animals in their natural habitats. I’ve fished with bears. Run with deer. Even flew with an eagle. Well, I mean after I jumped out of a tree when a momma eagle spotted me taking pictures of her babies. On a sad note, the party animal is almost extinct.
JERRY
You’re wrong. You can find a bunch of them at bars in Fairbanks.
JONES
Glad to hear it. Everyone has their own path. Mine leads to liquor.
JERRY
You work with animals. What about trees and flowers?
JONES
I got good news. A local bank is opening an ATM in a tree. If it is successful, they might expand to other branches.
JERRY
You’re quite the entrepreneur.
JONES
Oh, yah. I have a lemonade stand. When a lemon is sick, I give it lemon aid. Ya know, I sell lemonade to all the fishermen. Vegans love my lemonade.
JERRY
Vegans don’t eat fish.
JONES
I know, they fish for the halibut. Duncan, do you know vegans never have arguments?
JERRY
Get out of here.
JONES
No. I’m serious. They don’t want any kind of beef.
JERRY
Hold on, my mom is nagging me and wants to say something.
JONES
Ain’t she dead?
JERRY
Yes. Just like your brain.
MAGGIE DUNCAN
Wilfred. I had tea with your mother yesterday.
JONES
Is mom okay?
MAGGIE
Oh, sure. She’s got a boyfriend. But don’t tell your father.
JONES
Who is he?
MAGGIE
President Abraham Lincoln.
JONES
You’re kidding?! He’s got a history of being depressed.
JERRY
So do I.
MAGGIE
Are you blaming me, Jerry? I child-proofed the house and you still got in.
JONES
The last time I saw a face like Lincoln’s, I pinned a tail on it.
MAGGIE
Like you’re such an Adonis.
JERRY
Mother. I’d like to express my feelings about you to my audience. My love for you is like diarrhea, I can’t hold it in.
MAGGIE
That’s the sweetest thing you’ve ever said to me.
JERRY
There’s more were that came from. See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
Check out Dean Kaner's new comedy series A Bit of Biden every week on TikTok and Instagram.
You can use the link below to view the latest bit on TikTok.
