The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Dr. Doolittle and Sarah Palin

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews veterinarian Dr. Doolittle and his sister Sarah Palin.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. My guests today are veterinarian Dr. John Doolittle and his sister Sarah.
JERRY
What’s up, Doc? Are you really a descendant of the famous Dr. Doolittle?
DR. DOOLITTLE
I am. Have so many animals in my house that I’m running out of room.
SARAH PALIN
Ya. I have to sleep on the floor. It sucks!
JERRY
Are you Sarah Palin?
PALIN
You betcha. My maiden name was Doolittle. I can talk to the animals.
JERRY
That’s because humans can’t understand you.
PALIN
Why? Just because I brought a spoon to the Super Bowl?
JERRY
Sarah. Which football player wears the biggest helmet?
PALIN
Is this a gotcha question?
JERRY
No.
PALIN
Okay. The one with the biggest head.
JERRY
(game show voice)
Is that your final answer?
PALIN
Ya.
JERRY
I’m sorry, Sarah. That is incorrect. But we have a going way prize. Two tickets to see the classic Marx Brothers movie Horse Feathers.
PALIN
I didn’t know those hoofers could fly.
JERRY
Hey, Doc. I understand you have some interesting animals on your property.
JOHN
For sure. There’s a rare Betsy DeVos dodo bird. A southern mud turtle species called Mitch McConnell and a Bill Barr Grizzly Bear.
JERRY
What are the characteristics of a DeVos dodo?
JOHN
No education degree. No teaching experience. No experience working in a school environment. Never attended a public school or state university. Doesn’t care about anyone except herself.
PALIN
Oh, ya. But my favorite is the Mitch McConnell turtle. He’s so ugly, I think he’s cute.
JERRY
You’re delusional. Here’s the report card on Moscow Mitch. He creates tax shelters for the rich. Takes away health care from the middle class and poor. Gives tax incentives to foreign companies to invest in American businesses. In fact, there are more Russians running around Kentucky than in Moscow. And he eats pond scum and bugs.
PALIN
Mitch is the gravedigger of American democracy. Oops.
JOHN
My least favorite pet is the Bill Barr Grizzly bear.
JERRY
Why?
JOHN
I’ll tell you why. Because he’s a mischievous brat.
PALIN
Ya. But Bill can catch fish without a fishing rod.
JOHN
Let me finish, Blunder Woman. He undermines the security of my practice. Causes riots among the animals. Especially my two Chinese Panda Bears and Russian Wolfhound. He eats most of the food around here including the garbage. Barr is so fat that when he fell out of the tree last week, no one was laughing.
PALIN
But the ground was cracking up.
JERRY
John. I understand your veterinary clinic in England went broke. That you wanted to give up on helping animals.
JOHN
I was depressed and had no direction. Then one day I was staring at a picture of a monkey.
PALIN
He fell in love.
JERRY
With a monkey?
JOHN
No. The monkey colony in Africa. There was a a raging pandemic and these beautiful creatures were sick and dying. It was so bad that when a banana saw a monkey, the banana split. I helped the monkeys recover.
PALIN
I didn’t want any part of it. No one was going to make a monkey out of me.
JERRY
You already made a fool of yourself. You had nothing to lose.
JOHN
On my way home to England, our ship was attacked by pirates. We overpowered the bastards and captured their booty. I became a rich man.
PALIN
And now I have my own room. My horse is very happy, because she lives in a stable environment.
JERRY
Sarah. Why did the lion break up with his girlfriend?
PALIN
Geez. That’s a tough one.
JERRY
Because she was a cheetah. See you tomorrow everyone.
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Dr. Doolittle and Sarah Palin - August 27, 2020
