Here Lies Kellyanne Conway & Husband George

A mixed marriage or Yin & Yang, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway & husband George lie motionless in their marital bed.

Let’s listen in to these contradictory two, Kellyanne Conway and her husband, who suddenly announced their leave of absence from the political scene to make peace with their kids & train their dog to do its business directly into a plastic bag!

GEORGE CONWAY

Now, are we gonna have sex tonight or what?

KELLYANNE CONWAY

I’ll sleep on it.

GEORGE

That’ll be painful. Well, when then?

KELLYANNE

Umm. November 4th.

GEORGE

One way or the other?

KELLYANNE

He’ll win – we’ve taken care of that.

GEORGE

How is that actually done – I won’t tell a soul.

KELLYANNE

If I told you – I’d have to…turn off the light babe, we’re done here.

GEORGE

Not yet, Cruella…besides your ‘family comes first’ whopper; tell me again, what’s your plan?

KELLYANNE

You walk out with me & they won’t notice me hightailin’ it out of there.

GEORGE

I can’t believe Trump’s accepting your resignation. You not only know where the bodies are buried – you bought the shovel at Home Depot!

KELLYANNE

Yeah, I was one of the first liars – taught ’em all how it was done.

GEORGE

I must say – you’re very, very good at it & pretty too…want to fool around?

KELLYANNE

Won’t work, George – I’m saving my eggs for Mitch! ha ha

GEORGE

Honey, what’s the first thing you’re gonna do when you’re just a stay-at-home villain?

KELLYANNE

Oh, that’s easy – wash out some Alternative Facts!