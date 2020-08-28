Here Lies Kellyanne Conway & Husband George

A mixed marriage or Yin & Yang, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway & husband George lie motionless in their marital bed.
Let’s listen in to these contradictory two, Kellyanne Conway and her husband, who suddenly announced their leave of absence from the political scene to make peace with their kids & train their dog to do its business directly into a plastic bag!
GEORGE CONWAY
Now, are we gonna have sex tonight or what?
KELLYANNE CONWAY
I’ll sleep on it.
GEORGE
That’ll be painful. Well, when then?
KELLYANNE
Umm. November 4th.
GEORGE
One way or the other?
KELLYANNE
He’ll win – we’ve taken care of that.
GEORGE
How is that actually done – I won’t tell a soul.
KELLYANNE
If I told you – I’d have to…turn off the light babe, we’re done here.
GEORGE
Not yet, Cruella…besides your ‘family comes first’ whopper; tell me again, what’s your plan?
KELLYANNE
You walk out with me & they won’t notice me hightailin’ it out of there.
GEORGE
I can’t believe Trump’s accepting your resignation. You not only know where the bodies are buried – you bought the shovel at Home Depot!
KELLYANNE
Yeah, I was one of the first liars – taught ’em all how it was done.
GEORGE
I must say – you’re very, very good at it & pretty too…want to fool around?
KELLYANNE
Won’t work, George – I’m saving my eggs for Mitch! ha ha
GEORGE
Honey, what’s the first thing you’re gonna do when you’re just a stay-at-home villain?
KELLYANNE
Oh, that’s easy – wash out some Alternative Facts!
