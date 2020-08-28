Here Lies Kellyanne Conway & Husband George

,

Kellyanne Conway & husband George

Kellyanne Conway & husband George

A mixed marriage or Yin & Yang, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway & husband George lie motionless in their marital bed.

Let’s listen in to these contradictory two, Kellyanne Conway and her husband, who suddenly announced their leave of absence from the political scene to make peace with their kids & train their dog to do its business directly into a plastic bag!

GEORGE CONWAY

Now, are we gonna have sex tonight or what?

KELLYANNE CONWAY

I’ll sleep on it.

GEORGE

That’ll be painful.  Well, when then?

KELLYANNE

Umm.  November 4th.

GEORGE

One way or the other?

KELLYANNE

He’ll win – we’ve taken care of that.

GEORGE

How is that actually done – I won’t tell a soul.

KELLYANNE

If I told you – I’d have to…turn off the light babe, we’re done here.

GEORGE

Not yet, Cruella…besides your ‘family comes first’ whopper; tell me again, what’s your plan?

angry

KELLYANNE

You walk out with me & they won’t notice me hightailin’ it out of there.

GEORGE

I can’t believe Trump’s accepting your resignation.  You not only know where the bodies are buried – you bought the shovel at Home Depot!

KELLYANNE

Yeah, I was one of the first liars – taught ’em all how it was done.

GEORGE

I must say – you’re very, very good at it & pretty too…want to fool around?

KELLYANNE

Won’t work, George – I’m saving my eggs for Mitch! ha ha

McConnell

GEORGE

Honey, what’s the first thing you’re gonna do when you’re just a stay-at-home villain?

KELLYANNE

Oh, that’s easy – wash out some Alternative Facts!

Kellyanne Conway & husband George

Marilyn Sands
Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share