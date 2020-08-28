This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: An Unconventional Convention

,

The Republican’s convention lies in their contention.

When it comes to giving speeches, Trump has always toad the line.

Republican convention circusThe President’s big “hit” song: Damagin’ (All the People).

Dejoy’s post office makeover: The pause that represses.

Trump worships gold, enjoys golden showers, and considers himself the golden boy. So someone please tell him that silence is also golden!

Massive egos always assume that the world must revolve around them.

Fox news viewers see propaganda and miss information.

Tough questions rarely have easy answers.

TrumP URGES free speech while “no-ing” oversight and responsibility.

Peace justice a constant struggle.

Gridlock never comes to pass.

First Trump wanted less coronavirus testing, then the CDC caved in, and now the country will be left with a big, bloody Redfield.

Kim Jong-Un has no Seoul.

Why are briefings always so long?

Revere Mother Earth’s beauty, not her “booty”.

It’s bad enough to take a single life, but to kill an entire species is absolutely monstrous!

Whirls gone wild spin out of control.

Everyone’s being struck by all the violence.

Always remember that being a smartass will come in handy someday, if you live long enough!

Only God can end our daze.

Avatar
Latest posts by Ralph Lombard (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share