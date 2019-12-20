Top 10: What’s Sitting on Mitch McConnell’s Desk?

Besides the over 300 bills sent over by the Democratic House, what else is sitting on the desk of Mitch McConnell?

Mitch McConnell

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls him ‘A Rogue Leader’ – the rest of us call him %&#$!   

Mitch McConnell

But besides all the Dems Bills – what else is sitting on Mitch McConnell’s Desk? Here’s the Top 10 list:

10.  Half a Liverwurst Sandwich!

Mitch McConnell sandwich

9.  Certificate from the Pit Bull School of Leadership!

8.  His personal copy of The 9 Commandments!

7.  A dog-eared copy of Mein Kampf!

6.  Favorite recipe for Devil’s Food Cake!

5.  Two Emergency Happy Pills: 1 Viagra & 1 Mood Elevator!

4.  Senate Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Soul in a Jar!

3.  Nixon’s signed book: “How To Rig Elections”!

2.  The U.S. Constitution in Pencil!

And #1… A Lifetime supply of Turtle Wax!

Mitch McConnell turtle
Mitch McConnell, aka “The Turtle.”
Marilyn Sands

Marilyn Sands

Marilyn Sands is a former 80's Stand-Up Comic & Comic Booker. Sold Jokes to Joan Rivers & lesser lights. A Contributor to "Humor Times Magazine" while pitching her 2 Madcap Screenplays & a Stage Play about the 1st Off-Line Dating Site, 'Eden' where Adam & Eve get busy! Proud to announce her new book, "CAN YOU PEE OUTDOORS" On-Line Dating Straight Lines can be purchased now in Paperback & ebook on amazon.com/dp/1733487409 It's for anyone who's ever been Single! And, she says, "If this piece of literature happens to turn up in your John as Toilet Humor - so be it. Who am I kidding - with a Title like I have - I wouldn't be surprised"!
