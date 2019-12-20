Top 10: What’s Sitting on Mitch McConnell’s Desk?

Besides the over 300 bills sent over by the Democratic House, what else is sitting on the desk of Mitch McConnell?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls him ‘A Rogue Leader’ – the rest of us call him %&#$!
But besides all the Dems Bills – what else is sitting on Mitch McConnell’s Desk? Here’s the Top 10 list:
10. Half a Liverwurst Sandwich!
9. Certificate from the Pit Bull School of Leadership!
8. His personal copy of The 9 Commandments!
7. A dog-eared copy of Mein Kampf!
6. Favorite recipe for Devil’s Food Cake!
5. Two Emergency Happy Pills: 1 Viagra & 1 Mood Elevator!
4. Senate Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Soul in a Jar!
3. Nixon’s signed book: “How To Rig Elections”!
2. The U.S. Constitution in Pencil!
And #1… A Lifetime supply of Turtle Wax!
Marilyn Sands
