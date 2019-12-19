Historic ‘Impeachment Issue’ of the Humor Times Has Gone to Press!

,

What a way to start the new year! Order your copy of the “Impeachment Issue” — January’s Humor Times!

The historic “Impeachment Issue” of the Humor Times has gone to press, on the very same day Donald J Trump was impeached. We didn’t plan it that way, but it seems oh-so-fitting!

Humor Times Impeachment Issue coverThe Humor Times (originally titled the Comic Press News) is in its 28th year, so we’ve covered two Democratic presidents and three Republicans. In the 230 year history of our nation, before Clinton, only one had been impeached. That was Andrew Johnson, who followed Abraham Lincoln into office, serving during another very divisive time.

Johnson was impeached because he dared to appoint a Secretary of War (as they were called then) without the required advice and consent of the Senate, among 10 other articles. He avoided conviction in the Senate by just one vote.

Nixon, of course, famously quit before the unavoidable impeachment went though. If he had stuck around, he would’ve been the only president both impeached and convicted.

Now, the modern Republican Party, so centered in moral certitude as it is, impeached Bill Clinton along mostly partisan lines for lying about a blow job.

There were four articles voted on in his case, but only two passed, for perjury and obstruction of justice (basically, for encouraging Monica Lewinsky to lie also). But, let’s remember, it all centered on sex in the Oval Office. Republicans were all indignant about that one!

impeachment issue cartoon
One of the dozens of editorial cartoons in the “Impeachment Issue,” by Tom Toles.

Now comes the impeachment of Donald J Trump. Republicans in a rigid block against this one. Hey, no sex was involved! Merely the solicitation of “a favor, though” from a foreign power to help the president get reelected! And, of course, the little matter of withholding military aid from said government — aid that was appropriated by Congress to help them fight an invasion by a common adversary. In other words, an act threatening our own national security. Nothing to see here! Again, where’s the blow job???

So, yes, there were very good reasons for impeaching Trump — many more reasons than were included in the two articles. In fact, his crimes are ongoing, and a threat to our democracy. Plain and simple. Talk about “SAD”!!!

impeachment issue cartoon
Another cartoon from the January issue, this one by Rob Rogers.

It’s true, these are divisive times for our nation, and that’s not very funny. But the genius of the great editorial cartoonists we publish is that they DO make us laugh, while at the same time providing thought-provoking commentary. And we arrange these many dozens of cartoons each issue into a kind of “news report,” arranging the cartoons by subject, and connecting them with a running narrative.

The result is a hilarious monthly review of the news — a great way to laugh about the news, rather than cry about it! So, on this historic occasion, why not order your copy of the historic Humor Times “Impeachment Issue” today?

While you’re at it, why not subscribe for a year or more, and/or give gift subscriptions? ‘Tis the season!!! Your gift will be treasured — not just once — but every month!

Thanks, and we’ll be seeing you in the funny pages!

The following two tabs change content below.
James Israel
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

James Israel

The Humor Times founder/publisher/editor/writer may wear a lot of hats, but he likes it that way. Still, his favorite job is writing fake news articles. He is also a musician and songwriter, who plays guitar, mandolin and harmonica, with several CDs to his credit.
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share