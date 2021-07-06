The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Celebrity Jennifer Lopez

,

Wherein our intrepid talk radio host interviews superstar singer, dancer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Yes, indeed. Today I’m interviewing singer, dancer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

JERRY

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez. Photo supplied by Tatiana T, flickr.com.

Good morning, Jello.

JENNIFER LOPEZ

It’s J.Lo. J-L-O-W. i before e except after c.

JERRY

You can’t even spell.

LOPEZ

I know the difference between a lady and a laddy.

JERRY

(sarcastic) You know a lot of laddies. But let’s talk about your beginning. You started as a dancer in 1991 on the TV show In Living Color and became a regular until 1993. Then in 1997, you rose to stardom in the movie Selena.

LOPEZ

I made over a million bucks.

JERRY

Interesting. I’m one step closer to becoming a millionaire.

LOPEZ

Really?

JERRY

Yeah. All I need is a million dollars.

LOPEZ

Don’t disrespect my intelligence. I’m the 38th most powerful woman in the world. Not bad for a poor girl from the Bronx.

JERRY

What a coincidence. That’s where Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is from. She was worried last year that if Trump put sanctions on Turkey, there would be no Thanksgiving

LOPEZ

Esta loca! You are nuts!

JERRY

Speaking of nuts. You’re dating Ben Affleck, who you previously dated for two years. Why?

LOPEZ

Because I feel sorry for Ben. He’s like a toddler who needs a supervised visit. That’s why he broke up with actress Ana de Armas after nearly a year together. She never spanked him.

JERRY

It’s what you call a BenAna Split.

LOPEZ

My life with Ben is amazing. He’s a good spanker. Keeps my butt from getting bigger.

LOPEZ

Do you miss Alex Rodriguez?

LOPEZ

I do. But I still don’t understand why we broke up.

JERRY

I know. He couldn’t live through another rerun of Selena without drinking.

LOPEZ

Thank you, Dr. Phil.

JERRY

Hold on, Jello. Kim Kardashian is calling.

LOPEZ

Hey. She’s wasting my valuable time!

Jerry talks to Kim.

JERRY

What’s up?

KIM KARDASHIAN

Kanye and I are getting divorced, but I’m the one in therapy.  The last straw was when he dressed up like Caitlyn Jenner on Halloween. Kanye showed lots of balls.

JERRY

Sounds like he’s suffering from insanity.

KARDASHIAN

No. He’s enjoying every minute of it.

JERRY

Hold that thought, Kimster. I’m putting J. Lo on the line.

KARDASHIAN

J. Lo?

All three are on the call.

KARDASHIAN

Hey, girl. I heard you dissed me on the Discovery Channel when they were talking smack about booties.

LOPEZ

Yes, I did. You’ve been making fun of my booty on your stupid TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. What nerve! Your booty is so big that it has its own birth certificate. Even a legal name…Kanye. And Sis, I didn’t grow up privileged like you. There was no “Auntie Nicole and Uncle O.J.”

KARDASHIAN

Uncle O.J. treated me like his own daughter.

LOPEZ

For the record, Uncle O.J. murdered Auntie Nicole.

KARDASHIAN

No, he didn’t. Uncle O.J. is still searching every golf course that he plays on for the real killer.

LOPEZ

If the jerk looked in a mirror, he would save time. I hear you’re banned from beaches in California. Something about plastic ruining our ecosystem.

KARDASIAN

It’s unfair. I’ve only had a facelift, boob job and butt implants.

LOPEZ

Just think. Your plastic surgeon’s office is the only place where no one gets offended when you pick your nose.

JERRY

Ladies. I’m outta here. See you tomorrow.

Watch A Bit of Biden on Instagram every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. @abitofbiden

The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner

Dean Kaner
Latest posts by Dean Kaner (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share