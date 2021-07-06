Wherein our intrepid talk radio host interviews superstar singer, dancer and actress Jennifer Lopez.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Yes, indeed. Today I’m interviewing singer, dancer and actress Jennifer Lopez.
JERRY
Good morning, Jello.
JENNIFER LOPEZ
It’s J.Lo. J-L-O-W. i before e except after c.
JERRY
You can’t even spell.
LOPEZ
I know the difference between a lady and a laddy.
JERRY
(sarcastic) You know a lot of laddies. But let’s talk about your beginning. You started as a dancer in 1991 on the TV show In Living Color and became a regular until 1993. Then in 1997, you rose to stardom in the movie Selena.
LOPEZ
I made over a million bucks.
JERRY
Interesting. I’m one step closer to becoming a millionaire.
LOPEZ
Really?
JERRY
Yeah. All I need is a million dollars.
LOPEZ
Don’t disrespect my intelligence. I’m the 38th most powerful woman in the world. Not bad for a poor girl from the Bronx.
JERRY
What a coincidence. That’s where Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is from. She was worried last year that if Trump put sanctions on Turkey, there would be no Thanksgiving
LOPEZ
Esta loca! You are nuts!
JERRY
Speaking of nuts. You’re dating Ben Affleck, who you previously dated for two years. Why?
LOPEZ
Because I feel sorry for Ben. He’s like a toddler who needs a supervised visit. That’s why he broke up with actress Ana de Armas after nearly a year together. She never spanked him.
JERRY
It’s what you call a BenAna Split.
LOPEZ
My life with Ben is amazing. He’s a good spanker. Keeps my butt from getting bigger.
LOPEZ
Do you miss Alex Rodriguez?
LOPEZ
I do. But I still don’t understand why we broke up.
JERRY
I know. He couldn’t live through another rerun of Selena without drinking.
LOPEZ
Thank you, Dr. Phil.
JERRY
Hold on, Jello. Kim Kardashian is calling.
LOPEZ
Hey. She’s wasting my valuable time!
Jerry talks to Kim.
JERRY
What’s up?
KIM KARDASHIAN
Kanye and I are getting divorced, but I’m the one in therapy. The last straw was when he dressed up like Caitlyn Jenner on Halloween. Kanye showed lots of balls.
JERRY
Sounds like he’s suffering from insanity.
KARDASHIAN
No. He’s enjoying every minute of it.
JERRY
Hold that thought, Kimster. I’m putting J. Lo on the line.
KARDASHIAN
J. Lo?
All three are on the call.
KARDASHIAN
Hey, girl. I heard you dissed me on the Discovery Channel when they were talking smack about booties.
LOPEZ
Yes, I did. You’ve been making fun of my booty on your stupid TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. What nerve! Your booty is so big that it has its own birth certificate. Even a legal name…Kanye. And Sis, I didn’t grow up privileged like you. There was no “Auntie Nicole and Uncle O.J.”
KARDASHIAN
Uncle O.J. treated me like his own daughter.
LOPEZ
For the record, Uncle O.J. murdered Auntie Nicole.
KARDASHIAN
No, he didn’t. Uncle O.J. is still searching every golf course that he plays on for the real killer.
LOPEZ
If the jerk looked in a mirror, he would save time. I hear you’re banned from beaches in California. Something about plastic ruining our ecosystem.
KARDASIAN
It’s unfair. I’ve only had a facelift, boob job and butt implants.
LOPEZ
Just think. Your plastic surgeon’s office is the only place where no one gets offended when you pick your nose.
JERRY
Ladies. I’m outta here. See you tomorrow.
Watch A Bit of Biden on Instagram every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. @abitofbiden
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Celebrity Jennifer Lopez - July 6, 2021
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Big Bird - June 27, 2021
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews U.S. Senator Joe Manchin - June 19, 2021