The dewormer is for a horse of course, of course. And no one should take it but a horse, of course…

Those opposed to Covid-19 vaccines have found something else that they believe will protect them against virus. No, it’s not hydroxychloroquine and it’s not a disinfectant such as Clorox. It’s Ivermectin. Until recently, this drug had been used primarily as a dewormer and to combat parasitic diseases in large livestock animals such as horses, cows, and sheep.

But hold your horses. The drug has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as there is no clinical evidence that ivermectin is effective in treating or preventing Covid. No one knows where the idea that a livestock drug could provide protection against the virus came from. There is no scientific evidence. But the fact that the government hasn’t endorsed it seems to be proof enough for anti-vaxxers that it will work.

One of the reasons that some vaccine skeptics won’t get the shot is because they fear the potential side effects such as tiredness, chills, and fever. But oddly enough, the anti-vaxxers seem to have blinders on when considering the barn yard drug’s side effects which they could be saddled with including:

• Vomiting

• Seizures

• Foaming at the mouth

• The desire to eat hay

• Growth of long hair on the back of the neck and on the tailbone

• Confusion, including thinking that the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were tourists

• Oh, and death

Despite the potential side effects of ivermectin and the fact that many anti-vaxxers still think the virus is a hoax, the horse pills have been galloping off the shelves at feed stores and pet stores across the country. The apple flavored equine de-wormer has been the most popular as you might have guessed.

In an effort to rein in the dangerous use of ivermectin, the FDA recently tweeted “you are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously y’all stop it.” Dr. Anthony Fauci also came out strongly against the unauthorized drug saying “I wouldn’t take it with a horse. I wouldn’t take it with a cow. I wouldn’t take it here or there. I wouldn’t take it anywhere.” He followed up by saying that he doesn’t like other people taking ivermectin. “He doesn’t like it one little bit.”

Wilber Post, a spokesperson for the FDA, seemed to agree with Dr. Fauci that ivermectin is not fit for human consumption saying “I’ve heard it right from the horse’s mouth, the drug’s for a horse of course, of course. And no one should take it but a horse, of course. I’ve gone to the source and asked a horse, and he gave me the answer that I endorse. The drug’s for a horse, of course.” He later clarified by saying the dewormer was also effective against parasites in cows and sheep.

The FDA has, however, approved a combination of Ivermectin and the Covid vaccine but only to combat the Covid-19 virus in centaurs (for those not well versed in Greek mythology or Harry Potter, they are magical creatures that are half human and half horse). The use of the drug/vaccine combination for centaurs was also recently approved by the British Ministry of Magic.

The FDA has also announced that they are researching whether ivermectin is effective against the virus in horses’ asses although there is some concern that a possible side effect might be herd stupidity. After that announcement several Fox News hosts began enthusiastically endorsing the drug.

Note to readers: If you come in contact with an anti-vaxxer, it’s best not to get into a discussion about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines as they no doubt haven’t gotten their rabies or distemper shots either.