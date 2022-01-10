Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Gomer Pyle Jr, whose name you may recognize from a 1960’s TV show.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Perhaps. Today on the show my guest is Wasilla resident Gomer Pyle Jr. You may recognize the name because of his father Gomer Pyle from The Andy Griffith Show in the 60’s.
Hi Gomer.
GOMER PYLE JR
Go-o-o-o-llee! It’s really Jerry Duncan.
JERRY
Folks. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Gomer and his son… the original Dumb and Dumber.
GOMER JR
I’m nervous. Been interviewed only once in my life.
JERRY
When?
GOMER JR
Gosh. Five years ago. The IRS had me in their big city office, because I forgot to pay taxes for 6 years. I always thought April 15 was April Fool’s Day.
JERRY
Hey, Numb Nuts. Aside from being stupid, do you know auditors and sperm have have something in common?
GOMER JR
What?
JERRY
One in 3 million has a chance of becoming a human being.
GOMER JR
Go-o-o-o-llee!
GOMER JR
Just one question, Jerry. What’s sperm?
JERRY
Something your mother regretted.
JERRY
I read you are a trained mechanic.
GOMER JR
Yessiree. I learned the trade from my daddy. Fortunately, I was like a sponge and absorbed everything before he accidentally burned down Wally’s Garage.
JERRY
What?
GOMER
One hot summer day in Mayberry, daddy had a couple of cars running in the shop that he was working on. Suddenly, he heard the sound of an ice cream truck around the corner. After devouring a milkshake in the park, daddy fell asleep. It was Wally who woke him up and dragged him to the scene of the fire.
JERRY
What did your old man say after the place burned to the ground?
GOMER JR
I remember his words. “Should I rotate the tires, Wally?”
JERRY
Hold on. I got a call coming in on my phone.
JERRY
Yeah. This is Jerry…I’m on the air! Who is this?
JERRY
Goober Pyle Jr? Are you Goober Pyle’s son from The Andy Griffith Show?
GOOBER PYLE JR
Do I get a prize if I say ‘yes?’
JERRY
A booby prize. You’re live on the air with your cousin Gomer Jr.
GOOBER JR
Hey, Gomer.
GOMER JR
Hey, Goober.
JERRY
I gotta know what you two nitwits do for a living?
GOMER JR
Well. I’m on permanent disability.
JERRY
Free loader.
GOMER JR
I am not! When I was on a farm fixin a tractor, the dang thing ran over my foot when I put it in reverse. I couldn’t work no more. To make matters worse, my girlfriend at the time stole my wheelchair. But like a fool, I came crawling back.
JERRY
Your life was over, fella.
GOMER JR
Not by a long shot. Aunt Bee was so mad that she sat on my girl’s face.That’s 300 pounds of ass, Jerry. My girl looked like a pancake after the paramedics peeled her off.
JERRY
And what about you, Goobs?
GOOBER JR
I’m a bartender in Mayberry. Been doing the same job for 50 years. The other day a chicken walked in the bar. I told the young lady, “We don’t serve poultry.” She said, “That’s okay, I just want a drink.” The animals love me, Jerry.
JERRY
I’m glad someone does.
GOMER JR
If you haven’t noticed, me and Goober think alike.
JERRY
No argument there. You share the same brain.
JERRY
Roses are red, violets are blue. If I had a brick, I’d throw it at you two. See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
