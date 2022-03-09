Marshall Ramsey for Mar 09, 2022

Cartooning whiz kid Marshall Ramsey began drawing when his mother, an art teacher, gave him a pencil and a piece of paper to keep him quiet in church. Those early doodlings eventually evolved into the slightly warped but right on target cartoons that Ramsey has been creating since 1994.
Full of biting wit, his cartoons provide a fresh, 'Generation X' point of view. Born in New Jersey, he grew up in Atlanta and earned a marketing degree at the University of Tennessee, where he was a cartoonist at the school newspaper. His honors include being named winner of the 1993 John Locher Memorial Award. Ramsey began his professional career by filling in for the editorial cartoonist at the Knoxville Journal. He moved on to positions as creative director at the Conroe (Texas) Courier and at Copley News Service before becoming the editorial cartoonist at the Jackson, Miss., Clarion-Ledger. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 2002.