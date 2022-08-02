“Back To The Way Things Were” will be performed mostly outdoors in free shows throughout the summer.

After a two year Covid hiatus of live performances, in 2022 the San Francisco Mime Troupe (SFMT) returns to doing what they love and do best — free political musical theater in Bay Area and northern California parks.

The 2022 show is called Back To The Way Things Were, and is the troupe’s look at post-Covid America. For Sacramento and Davis audiences, be sure to catch the show in Davis on Wednesday, August 10, 7:00 pm (see details below). The rest of the remaining shows are in the Bay Area, with one in Santa Cruz.

In a country where we can finally stop wearing masks to get pizza and go to the movies, and where we again have a president who isn’t dumb as a two dollar ham, hard- working, middle-aged liberals Ralph and Alice wistfully yearn for the Before Times, when things seemed normal.

But for Zoe — their twenty-something daughter who grew up in a world of climate change, housing crashes, student debt, the rise of dictatorships and the fall of democracies — there is no “better” to go back to. For her, the purgatory of the last two years was just a pause from life in Hell.

So what’s the point? Isn’t it easier to just give up? If only her new, socially inept, maybe crazy, conspiracy-theorist friend wasn’t so intent on saving the world! Why are they so convinced Zoe is the one to do it? Why do they need Zoe’s help? What kinda name is “Book”? And what even is a portal gun?

Founded in 1959, SFMT says its mission is to “create and produce socially relevant theater through original stories that make audiences feel the impact of political events on their personal lives.” Their aim is to “create work that crosses racial and national borders, that by its very existence sustains a vision of a multicultural, multinational community.”

One of the most frequent questions the organization gets is, why do you call yourself a “Mime Troupe” if you talk and sing? Their answer is that they use the term “mime” in its classical and original definition, “the exaggeration of daily life in story and song.” It is a form of popular theater that is as old as the marketplace itself.

Back To The Way Things Were

Written by Michael Gene Sullivan with Marie Cartier

Music & Lyrics by Daniel Savio

Directed by Velina Brown

Musical Direction by Daniel Savio

Remaining Schedule

Performances began July 2nd, 2022. Here is the remaining performance schedule:

Willard Park

Sat., August 6 – 2:00 pm (Music 1:30) Ticket Info: FREE

Sun., August 7 – 2:00 pm (Music 1:30) ($20 suggested donation)

Hillegass Ave. & Derby Sts., Berkeley 94705

Davis HS, Richard Brunelle Performance Hall – (Indoor show)

Wed., August 10 – 7:00 pm (Music 6:30) Ticket Info: FREE / Must RSVP:

315 W 14th St., Davis 95616 sfmtDavisHS.eventbrite.com

($20 suggested donation)

SF Mime Troupe – Back Lawn

Fri., August 12 – 7:00 pm (Music 6:30) Ticket Info: FREE / Must RSVP:

Sat., August 13 – 2:00 pm (Music 1:30p) sfmt855treatave.eventbrite.com

Sun., August 14 – 2:00 pm (Music 1:30p) ($20 suggested donation)

855 Treat Ave. (b/t 21 & 22 Sts.), San Francisco 94110

London Nelson Community Center – Outdoors

Sat., August. 20 – 3:00 pm show (Music 2:30) Ticket Info: FREE

301 Center St., Santa Cruz 95060 ($20 suggested donation)

Lakeside Park – (Lake Merritt) in front of the Edoff Memorial Bandstand

Wed., August 31 – 7:00 pm (Music 6:30) Ticket Info: FREE

Thurs., Sept 1 – 7:00 pm (Music 6:30) ($20 suggested donation)

Bellevue Ave. & Perkins Sts., Oakland 94610

Peacock Meadow in Golden Gate Park

Sat., Sept. 3 – 2:00 pm (Music 1:30) Ticket Info: FREE

240 JFK Drive & Peacock Meadow, San Francisco 94117 ($20 suggested donation)

(Btw’n Panhandle and Conservatory of Flowers)

Dolores Park

Sun., Sept. 4 – 2:00 pm (Music 1:30) Ticket Info: FREE

Mon., Sept. 5 – 2:00 pm (Music 1:30) (Labor Day) ($20 suggested donation)

19th & Dolores Sts., San Francisco 94110