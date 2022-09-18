Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Florida Gov Ron DeSantis.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Not really. Today on the show my guest is Florida Gov Ron DeSantis.
JERRY
Welcome, Governor.
GOV RON DESANTIS
Don’t want to be here. I’d rather berate school children wearing masks.
JERRY
Knock. knock.
DESANTIS
Who’s there?
JERRY
Jerry.
DESANTIS
Jerry who?
JERRY
Gerrymandering. You changed the boundaries in Florida so Republicans can win elections.
DESANTIS
That’s an outdated term, Duncan. It’s called “Cheat To Defeat.” Perfectly legal.
JERRY
Hold that thought. I have good news. The Mars Rover found your birth mother an hour ago.
DESANTIS
Oh, man. No wonder I crave Mars bars and trips to Roswell, New Mexico.
JERRY
Here’s the bad news. Trump is upset that you’re thinking of running for president in 2024.
DESANTIS
Well. He should focus on his own problems. That buffoon will probably be indicted.
JERRY
And if he’s not?
DESANTIS
The Proud Boys will feed me to the sharks.
JERRY
You were a U.S. Congressman from Florida in 2013-18. Judge Advocate in the Naval Reserve. Deployed to Iraq with the SEAL team as a legal advisor. All good.
DESANTIS
There is no bad.
JERRY
Not so fast, Altar Boy. You’re against DACA. Oppose recreational marijuana. Against minimum wage increase. Drafted legislation to protect Confederate monuments, and support abortion restrictions.
DESANTIS
What’s your point?
JERRY
You’re a douchebag, Ronnie.
DESANTIS
No. I’m not! I’m selling merchandise for my re-election campaign with cool slogans like “Don’t Fauci My Florida” on T-shirts. And I train alligators to circumcise baby boys in Miami Beach.
JERRY
Flipper the Dolphin is dying to join our conversation. He’s pissed off about cruise ships on his turf. Can I let him talk?
DESANTIS
What the hell? Go ahead.
Jerry calls Flipper.
JERRY
Flipper. It’s Jerry Duncan.
FLIPPER THE DOLPHIN
EEEEE EEEEEEEE. Put pimple puss on the line.
JERRY
Okay. Here we go.
All three on the call.
DESANTIS
What’s the problem, Blubber?
FLIPPER
It’s Flipper. And I got a problem with you!
DESANTIS
Bring it on.
FLIPPER
There are dozens of loan sharks cutting in on my turf. Selling condos to jellyfish. Our property values have gone south. What’s even worse are cruise ships polluting the water.
DESANTIS
Are you sure it’s not the Miami Dolphins taking a swim?
FLIPPER
Mark my word, you rat bastard. Florida will be under water some day and I’ll be sleeping with you and your wife in a waterbed. EEEEE EEEEEEEE.
DESANTIS
No, you won’t. You’re getting deported to Martha’s Vineyard like I did to those Venezuelan migrants. Bye bye.
JERRY
Governor Ron DeSantis. He’s proof that you can’t make steak out of hamburger meat. See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Gov Ron DeSantis - September 17, 2022
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Merrick Garland and Yosemite Sam - September 12, 2022
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci Upon Retiring - September 4, 2022