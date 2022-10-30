The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Kim Jong-un

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Donald Trump’s lover and Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un.

ANNOUNCER AND SUPREME LEADER KIM JONG-UN

Live from under rock in backyard, it The Jerry Duncwin Show.

JERRY DUNCAN

Give me the microphone, midget.

Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un by Shealah Craighead
Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump. Photo by Shealah Craighead, Public Domain.

KIM

You no fun!

JERRY

Ladies and gentlemen, the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un.

KIM

Yes. I Supreme Reader. Very nice be here.

JERRY

Why are you in the United States?

KIM

Me buy Johnny Rockets franchise. Gonna be call Johnny Rocket Man in North Korea. I also buy Houston Rockets. Wuv basketball.

JERRY

We know.

KIM

Got hard on for Dennis Rodman. We share same brain.

JERRY

Are you still sending Trump love letters?

KIM

No. Trump very bad man. He hate Asian. Make fun of Mitch McConnell’s Chinese wife Elaine Chao. Call her Coco Chow.

JERRY

Trump is prejudice.

KIM

I send missile at Mar-a-Lago. Bwow up Trumpster’s suppwy of KFC. He has loose screw in head. Not be trusted.

JERRY

You are determined.

KIM

I berry smart fella.

JERRY

But Kimster, you lie about wanting peace. Your missiles are flying all around South Korea and Japan.

KIM

That right. Other day, two of my missiles walk in bar. They so drunk went ballistic.

JERRY

You’re high, man.

KIM

Old Chinese saying. If you stand on toilet, high on pot.

JERRY

You’re a pothead.

KIM

Yes.

JERRY

What do you call a stoner when horny?

KIM

No cwue.

JERRY

A weed wacker.

KIM

Ha ha ha. You funny man, Duncwin.

JERRY

Hey. I see you lost weight.

KIM

50 pound. Now I Slim Jong-un.

JERRY

Kimster. You still close with Russia?

KIM

(sinister smile) Good buds long time. Russian and North Korean laugh about competition with China, but Russian laugh more.

KIM

Korean proverb say, “You no strike smiling face.”

JERRY

What’s with the proverb crap? Just smack Putin.

KIM

You cwazy? I get North Korea blown up. Putin serve head on platter.

JERRY

There you have it folks. Kim Jong-un everyone.

KIM

I Slim Jong-un, Duncwin.

JERRY

You heard it here first. See you tomorrow.

 

The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner

