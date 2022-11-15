Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host gets interviewed himself this time, by CNN host Chris Wallace.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show. Jerry will be interviewed today by CNN host Chris Wallace.

JERRY DUNCAN

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Hell, yes. Today on the show, I agree to be interviewed by the legendary Chris Wallace. I’m ready to roll, Einstein.

CNN HOST CHRIS WALLACE

Okay, Jerry.

JERRY

Hold on. There’s a call coming in from my mother.

CHRIS

Can I listen?

JERRY

Who are you the FBI? Knock, knock.

CHRIS

Who’s there?

JERRY

Not your dad Mike. He’s dead…like your brain.

CHRIS

Why did you say that?

JERRY

Because I did my homework. He left you and your mom when you were only one years old.

CHRIS

My parents were like two white polar bears who got married and divorced. They were polar opposites.

MAGGIE DUNCAN

Hey. Did everyone forget about me? I love you, Jerry. Tell me that you love me back.

JERRY

Go away. I’m being interviewed by Chris Wallace. Should I kill myself now or after this conversation?

MAGGIE

It’s up to you. I’m open minded.

JERRY

Bye, mother.

Jerry hangs up the phone.

CHRIS

She’s a hoot. I understand that your mother is the biggest Jerry Duncan cheerleader.

JERRY

She’s a pain in the ass.

CHRIS

Oh? Tell me about it. I mean she’s in heaven.

JERRY

Yes. But mother has lots of free time, so she flies down here on her angel wings to tell me how to live my life. Tries to fix me up with girls, complains about my messy apartment. For the record, I like messy. I can tell you where every empty beer can is around here.

CHRIS

You were raised in Queens until the age of 10 then moved to Wasilla. Why Wasilla?

JERRY

I ask myself that question every day. The truth is my dad got a job selling Klondike ice cream bars to Eskimos. These people are smart, because they keep money hidden in their igloos so they can have cold cash on hand.

CHRIS

Good for your dad. Did your mother adapt to Alaska?

JERRY

No. She missed New York. The Big Apple has everything. Even Indians love it, because there’s a Delhi on every block. Wasilla is backwards. Think about it, Chris. The smartest person in the city is Sarah Palin. That should give you sleepless nights.

CHRIS

If it’s any consolation, she is barred from Toys R Us for shooting My Little Pony.

CHRIS

How did you get your own show?

JERRY

A disc jockey sucked at a radio station where I was an intern. He was fired on the air. My knowledge of Little Johnny jokes saved the day when I literally took over within minutes. The phone lines were ringing off the hook.

CHRIS

Do you remember any of the jokes?

JERRY

Absolutely.

Jerry tells a joke.

JERRY

Johnny is late for school. He stands in the back of the room. The teacher says, “Johnny. One of your socks is green and the other is orange.” Johnny replies, “I have another pair just like it at home.”

CHRIS

Am I supposed to laugh?

JERRY

(sarcastic) No. It’s a fashion statement.

CHRIS

(faking) Ha, ha.

JERRY

When’s the last time you had a belly laugh?

CHRIS

The day Trump gave Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom.

JERRY

There you go. You do have a sense of humor.

JERRY

Chris Wallace everyone. See you tomorrow.

The Jerry Duncan Show

(c) Dean B. Kaner