Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews entrepreneur Elon Musk and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guests are entrepreneur Elon Musk and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
JERRY DUNCAN
Hi Elon.
ENTREPRENEUR ELON MUSK
Greetings.
BERNIE SANDERS
I almost didn’t make it. Thank goodness I found an earthworm that knew which rock you were under.
JERRY
You’re hot and sweaty. Can I get you something to drink?
BERNIE
Got an egg cream?
JERRY
A what?
BERNIE
It’s a New York thing. Please, whatever you have.
JERRY
Let’s talk about the world around us.
Jerry hands him a water bottle.
BERNIE
Is this water bottle for me?
JERRY
(sarcastic) No. You’re going to christen a ship.
JERRY
Elon. Can I get you anything?
ELON
How about a beer?
JERRY
How about no way?
ELON
You’re no fun. I want to get drunk.
JERRY
I would too if I had all those kids from two wives and two girlfriends. At the rate you’re going, you’ll have more than Nick Cannon and the old woman who lived in a shoe.
BERNIE
He can afford it. The man makes billions and doesn’t pay his fair share of taxes. Talking to Musk is gunish shmigunish. There’s no purpose.
ELON
I pay taxes. People that cheat disgust me. This is not the world I want to raise my 27 dependents.
JERRY
Elon. You’re the founder of Space X and Tesla. You recently purchased Twitter.
ELON
Yep. I’m worth 174 billion dollars.
BERNIE
After a rocky start, the good news is that Musk is turning Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter. The bad news, it can only house 280 characters or less.
JERRY
Believe it or not, you fellas share something in common.
BERNIE
An enlarged prostrate?
JERRY
No. You’re both passionate about climate change.
ELON
That’s why I founded Tesla. It’s an electric car. No need for fossil fuels.
BERNIE
Muskrat. Not many people can afford a car for $47,000 to $125,000.
ELON
But it runs on a battery.
BERNIE
So do my hearing aids.
JERRY
Elon. What did the German boy say to his mother after pushing his brother out of a Tesla?
ELON
I don’t know.
JERRY
Look mom. No Hans.
BERNIE
Another thing. I don’t get the point of Space X. We don’t need to go to Mars. There’s more junk in the atmosphere than in a Dollar Store.
JERRY
Maybe Elon wants to find his relatives.
ELON
That’s not it. I have a craving for Mars bars.
JERRY
C’mon. No reason to go to Mars. There’s plenty of space in your head.
JERRY
Elon Musk and Senator Bernie Sanders. See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Elon Musk - November 27, 2022
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Former Vice President Mike Pence - November 20, 2022
- The Jerry Duncan Show Receives CNN Host Chris Wallace - November 15, 2022