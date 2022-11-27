The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Elon Musk

,

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews entrepreneur Elon Musk and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY DUNCAN

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guests are entrepreneur Elon Musk and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk
Entrepreneur Elon Musk fondling his rocket. Adapted from a photo by NORAD and USNORTHCOM Public Affairs, Public Domain.

JERRY DUNCAN

Hi Elon.

ENTREPRENEUR ELON MUSK

Greetings.

BERNIE SANDERS

I almost didn’t make it. Thank goodness I found an earthworm that knew which rock you were under.

JERRY

You’re hot and sweaty. Can I get you something to drink?

BERNIE

Got an egg cream?

JERRY

A what?

BERNIE

It’s a New York thing. Please, whatever you have.

JERRY

Let’s talk about the world around us.

Jerry hands him a water bottle.

BERNIE

Is this water bottle for me?

JERRY

(sarcastic) No. You’re going to christen a ship.

JERRY

Elon. Can I get you anything?

ELON

How about a beer?

JERRY

How about no way?

ELON

You’re no fun. I want to get drunk.

JERRY

I would too if I had all those kids from two wives and two girlfriends. At the rate you’re going, you’ll have more than Nick Cannon and the old woman who lived in a shoe.

BERNIE

He can afford it. The man makes billions and doesn’t pay his fair share of taxes. Talking to Musk is gunish shmigunish. There’s no purpose.

ELON

I pay taxes. People that cheat disgust me. This is not the world I want to raise my 27 dependents.

JERRY

Elon. You’re the founder of Space X and Tesla. You recently purchased Twitter.

ELON

Yep. I’m worth 174 billion dollars.

BERNIE

After a rocky start, the good news is that Musk is turning Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter. The bad news, it can only house 280 characters or less.

JERRY

Believe it or not, you fellas share something in common.

BERNIE

An enlarged prostrate?

JERRY

No. You’re both passionate about climate change.

ELON

That’s why I founded Tesla. It’s an electric car. No need for fossil fuels.

BERNIE

Muskrat. Not many people can afford a car for $47,000 to $125,000.

ELON

But it runs on a battery.

BERNIE

So do my hearing aids.

JERRY

Elon. What did the German boy say to his mother after pushing his brother out of a Tesla?

ELON

I don’t know.

JERRY

Look mom. No Hans.

BERNIE

Another thing. I don’t get the point of Space X. We don’t need to go to Mars. There’s more junk in the atmosphere than in a Dollar Store.

JERRY

Maybe Elon wants to find his relatives.

ELON

That’s not it. I have a craving for Mars bars.

JERRY

C’mon. No reason to go to Mars. There’s plenty of space in your head.

JERRY

Elon Musk and Senator Bernie Sanders. See you tomorrow.

 

The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner

Latest posts by Dean Kaner (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share