Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews the owner of the only Chinese restaurant in Wasilla, Alaska, Chow Mein.

ANNOUNCER CHOW MEIN

Live from under wock in backyard, it The Jerry Duncwin Show.

JERRY DUNCAN

Give me the microphone!

CHOW

You no fun.

JERRY

The owner of the only Chinese restaurant here in Wasilla, Alaska. Ladies and gentlemen — Chow Mein.

CHOW

Very nice be here.

JERRY

I always wondered. Why Wasilla for a Chinese restaurant?

CHOW

People tired of eating snowballs and Eskimo Pie. I serve hot meal like Wonton soup and Lo Mein. My wife is cook. She Lo Mein-tenance.

JERRY

Chinese food has been around a long time. Noodle soups date back to 2000 BC. Confucius discussed the principals of dining in 450 BCE. Imagine, folks.

CHOW

Confucius berry smart fella. He say, “man who get kicked in nuts left holding bag.”

CHOW

Chinese staple is rice, wheat, soy sauce, noodle, vegetable, bamboo shoot, and tofu.

JERRY

You forgot meat.

CHOW

You right. Duck, beef, and pork.

JERRY

Let me give you some advice. Don’t ever tell a pig a secret.

CHOW

Why?

JERRY

Because they love to squeal.

CHOW

You funny man, Duncwin. You could be opening act at Frozen Giggles.

JERRY

I love your food. Been a customer for many years. Last week, however, my fortune cookie was missing the piece of paper inside.

CHOW

Run out of sayings. That unfortunate. Do you want saying to make you feel better?

JERRY

Yes.

CHOW

“I can not help you. I just a cookie.”

JERRY

Tickle your ear with a wet noodle, you idiot.

JERRY

I understand famous people have visited your restaurant.

CHOW

Yes. Chinese President Xi here three years ago.

JERRY

Why was he in town?

CHOW

Catching bats for Wuhan lab. Say something like he need for coronavirus.

JERRY

The man is a dingbat.

CHOW

That what I told him. But Xi not mad. In fact, he share secret.

JERRY

Give me an exclusive.

CHOW

Okay. He doesn’t take dump…it’s Pooh! And call Russian president Winnie the Putin.

JERRY

Xi is dangerous. Do you know the difference between a nuclear-ravaged wasteland and Hong Kong?

CHOW

No cwue.

JERRY

The amount Xi had been drinking.

CHOW

Too bad Biden and Xi don’t get along. Always argue.

JERRY

It’s he said, Xi said. Chow Mein everyone. See you tomorrow.

The Jerry Duncan Show

(c) Dean B. Kaner