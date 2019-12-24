Theatre of the Absurd: Republican Historical Revisionism

,

Republican Historical Revisionism, as interpreted in a poem.

The Republicans in Trump’s defense are now performing in their own theatre of the absurd, from bizarre religious references to embarrassing ignorance of historical events. Below are references to some of these performances.

Republican Historical RevisionismThe Unraveling of Bill Barr
He’s Chosen by God said Bill Barr;
Should have his own Bethlehem star.
In his special way
Our Christ of today,
A president without a mar.

What was it that Barr was smoking?
Surely he had to be joking.
Trump chosen by God–
That satanic fraud!
Is this a sign that he’s stroking?

The Inquisition According to Nunez
Who can forget the Nunez bold claim
The Inquisition was much more tame.
“They faced their accuser,”
But then the abuser
Whose job was to murder and maim.

The Salem Witch Trials Revised
They cried that it’s worse than in Salem,
That Democrats just want to nail ‘im
But witnesses lied
And innocents died.
Did knowledge of history fail ’em?

The Passion of President Trump
His legacy would have no smudge
Except for the Democrats’ grudge.
We all are aware
The trial would be fair
If Pilate were only his judge.

Christ’s accusers had less disdain.
You cannot compare each ones pain.
Sore thumbs with each tweet
Versus nails through his feet
That Trump’s the worst victim is plain.

Trump’s Own Defense
Ignore what the whistle blower saw.
My call was without any flaw.
Just get over it
Crime I can’t commit
I’m not subject to the rule of law.

The following two tabs change content below.
Diane de Anda

Diane de Anda

Diane de Anda is a third generation Latina and retired UCLA professor. Tired of cranking out technical articles in a "publish or perish" atmosphere, she now spends most of her time writing adult fiction, children's books, parody, and satire. Her weapon of choice is the limerick, aimed with humor and a touch of malice at society's icons, celebrities, politicians, and other irritating folk.
Diane de Anda

Latest posts by Diane de Anda (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share