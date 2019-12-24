Theatre of the Absurd: Republican Historical Revisionism

Republican Historical Revisionism, as interpreted in a poem.

The Republicans in Trump’s defense are now performing in their own theatre of the absurd, from bizarre religious references to embarrassing ignorance of historical events. Below are references to some of these performances.

The Unraveling of Bill Barr

He’s Chosen by God said Bill Barr;

Should have his own Bethlehem star.

In his special way

Our Christ of today,

A president without a mar.

What was it that Barr was smoking?

Surely he had to be joking.

Trump chosen by God–

That satanic fraud!

Is this a sign that he’s stroking?

The Inquisition According to Nunez

Who can forget the Nunez bold claim

The Inquisition was much more tame.

“They faced their accuser,”

But then the abuser

Whose job was to murder and maim.

The Salem Witch Trials Revised

They cried that it’s worse than in Salem,

That Democrats just want to nail ‘im

But witnesses lied

And innocents died.

Did knowledge of history fail ’em?

The Passion of President Trump

His legacy would have no smudge

Except for the Democrats’ grudge.

We all are aware

The trial would be fair

If Pilate were only his judge.

Christ’s accusers had less disdain.

You cannot compare each ones pain.

Sore thumbs with each tweet

Versus nails through his feet

That Trump’s the worst victim is plain.

Trump’s Own Defense

Ignore what the whistle blower saw.

My call was without any flaw.

Just get over it

Crime I can’t commit

I’m not subject to the rule of law.