An Update on Our Good Friend, Comedian Will Durst

,

Readers starving for more of columnist and comedian Will Durst ‘s trademark humor — like me — will have to wait a while.

Will Durst
Comedian Will Durst.

Mr. Durst was hospitalized after suffering a stroke backstage before a scheduled performance at the Presidio Theatre in San Francisco on Oct. 7th. He is currently in a skilled nursing facility getting rehab. The beloved comedian has postponed all appearances for the first time in his long career.

As the S.F. Chronicle reported, “On the night he was stricken, Durst was waiting to take the stage as part of the 60th anniversary celebration for the San Francisco Mime Troupe. Another performer noticed Durst having trouble moving and suggested he go to the emergency room. ‘I can’t,’ he said. ‘I need to tell my jokes.’”

Shortly after, an ambulance took him to the hospital.

His wife, Debi Durst, herself a longtime standup comedian, told the Humor Times on January 20th that Will is now doing much better, saying, “He’s out of the hospital and in a skilled nursing facility to get rehab. He’s getting PT, OT and speech therapy every day and is progressing, albeit slowly. He’s got some work to do to get the left side of his body working again, but I’ve started some acupuncture therapy as well.”

Debi said that Will’s spirits are good, adding, “He never lost the ability to speak, and his sense of humor is intact.”

“He is upset for sure about not being able to be onstage right now during all this political mess,” she said. “But I’m bringing his laptop to him daily and he’s beginning to make notes on what’s going on. To say nothing of the fact that he’ll probably have an entirely new one-man show about this whole experience.”

That’s our Will! Heal up soon — the world needs your unequaled wit and sharp-as-a-tack political satire, now, more than ever!

The following two tabs change content below.
James Israel
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

James Israel

The Humor Times founder/publisher/editor/writer may wear a lot of hats, but he likes it that way. Still, his favorite job is writing fake news articles. He is also a musician and songwriter, who plays guitar, mandolin and harmonica, with several CDs to his credit.
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share