The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Republican Uncle Jed Duncan

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Jed Duncan, his Republican uncle from Wasilla, Alaska.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. The guest today is Jed Duncan, my Republican uncle from Wasilla, Alaska.
JERRY
Good morning, Uncle Jed. I’m glad you’re not leaving the house because of the coronavirus.
JED DUNCAN
That ain’t the reason, Jerry. As you know, I’m a loner. Hardly leave my trailer except to get drunk and hunt in the woods for dinner.
JERRY
Hunting can take awhile. Ever try fast food?
JED
Yep. Yesterday, I hit a possum at 80 mph. Delicious.
JERRY
Why do you like Donald Trump? He’s lied 16,000 times in 3 years, cheated on his wives, and loves dictators like Kim Jong un in North Korea. His idea of government is the Republican goal of dismantling government.
JED
Trump is protecting our borders. My drinkin’ buddies told me that the Canadians are going to invade Alaska. That’s scary shit. And I don’t even know a Kim Kung Fu from North Carolina. Who cares anyway? Trump is a businessman.
JERRY
Have you looked at your 401K lately?
JED
You mean the stuff you spray garage springs with?
JERRY
Help me. Help you. Do you friggin understand what I’m saying?
JED
I do. I seen a rare siting. A stockbroker with his hands in his own pockets. But I got a bigger problem, Jerry.
JERRY
Finances?
JED
Nope. I swallowed an ice cube three days ago and it ain’t come out yet.
JED
Hey. Let me introduce you to my girlfriend Heidi Bird.
HEIDI BIRD
Hello. Am I really on the radio?
JERRY
(sarcastic) No. I’m from Stockholm and you just won a Nobel Prize.
BIRD
A what?
JERRY
Knock, knock.
BIRD
Who’s there?
JERRY
Geese.
BIRD
Geese who?
JERRY
Geese which finger I’m holding up?
BIRD
I understand from my honey that you don’t like our president.
JERRY
For once in your life, you’re right.
BIRD
Do you know President Trump has the number one reality show on television?
JERRY
Are you talking about reruns of The Apprentice?
BIRD
No. The White House press briefings on the coronavirus.
JED
Ain’t she the smartest woman you ever heard? She’s smarter than Fox News.
JERRY
The smartest person on Fox is Homer Simpson.
JED
It’s a close call.
JERRY
I hate to interrupt the show. This bulletin just came in. Fox News has determined the cause of the recent plane crash in Arkansas was “the left wing”.
BIRD
And here I thought is was Elmer’s glue.
JERRY
Sounds like you two lovebirds have a beautiful romance.
BIRD
Yep. When I lean against Jed’s head, I hear crickets.
JERRY
Uncle Jed. What’s the biggest decision you made in your lifetime?
JED
That’s easy. When I sold my house so I could pay the mortgage.
JERRY
Heidi. If you have a car containing an Eskimo, Sarah Palin and Todd Palin, who is driving?
BIRD
I don’t know.
JERRY
The cop. See you tomorrow everyone.
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Republican Uncle Jed Duncan - April 4, 2020
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews New York Governor Andrew Cuomo - March 28, 2020
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews His Mother, Maggie Duncan - March 23, 2020