The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews the Coronavirus Task Force

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews members of the newly formed Coronavirus Task Force.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. I have in studio members of the newly formed Coronavirus Task Force. They are President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Deborah Birx and comedian Pee-wee Herman.

PEE-WEE HERMAN

(laughs) We’re 6 feet apart. HA HA ha HAAAAAA ha HAHAHAHA.

JERRY

President Donald Trump.

DONALD TRUMP

No collusion. No obstruction. Fake news.

JERRY

Vice President Mike Pence.

MIKE PENCE

Let me quote the Bible. “And Balaam rose up in the morning and saddled his ass.”

TRUMP

Sounds like the day after a wild night at Mar-a-Lago.

DR. DEBORAH BIRX

We need to quarantine Balaam for 14 days. He tested positive for coronavirus.

JERRY

Lots there to digest. But let’s start with testing. There are not enough tests to reopen the entire economy.

TRUMP

Not everybody needs to be tested. Waste of money. Waste of money. The coronavirus will disappear.

PENCE

No, Mr. President. We need testing. As long as there are tests, there will be prayer in schools.

TRUMP

Good point. Love my Veep. Love my Veep.

BIRX

We can use thermometers.

JERRY

What’s the difference between an oral thermometer and a rectal thermometer?

BIRX

The taste.

HERMAN

(laughs) HA HA ha HAAAAAA ha HAHAHAHA.

JERRY

Pee-wee. I understand you have an announcement to make.

HERMAN

Yeah. The Pee-wee line of clothing is discounted now in stores. In fact, my pants are half off.

JERRY

Dr. Birx. What is your Task Force doing to get rid of the coronavirus?

BIRX

We’re going to have social distancing for the next 8 months. Everyone will be 6 feet apart. Also, face masks must be worn indefinitely at grocery stores, restaurants, hair salons, nail salons and barber shops.

HERMAN

What if I want to rob a bank?

BIRX

You need to wear a face mask.

TRUMP

I won’t wear one. It makes me look like I care about the virus instead of the economy. People need to go back to work. Meat packers especially, so I can have McDonald’s cheeseburgers and KFC chicken. Meat packing plants are essential.

JERRY

You aren’t, Trumpster.

TRUMP

I agree. Furloughed myself so I can watch Fox News. Virus out of Wuhan lab, Dr. Fauci is a dictator, coronavirus goes away with Lysol injection. Brilliant minds. Brilliant minds.

JERRY

No proof.

TRUMP

Okay. Coronavirus was from a fortune cookie at Panda Express.

JERRY

No.

TRUMP

A 500 pound bat hanging upside down in a cave somewhere in Wisconsin.

BIRX

Mr. Vice President. This question is for you.

PENCE

Sure.

BIRX

Why is working at McDonald’s like being an archeologist in Athens?

PENCE

I don’t know.

BIRX

You end up smelling like ancient grease.

HERMAN

(laughs) HA HA ha HAAAAAA ha HAHAHAHA. I’m going to steal that joke for a sequel to Pee-wee’s Playhouse.

PENCE

Thou shall not steal, Pee-wee.

HERMAN

Veep. I’m not the one that works in the White House. (laughs) HA HA ha HAAAAAA ha HAHAHAHA.

JERRY

See you tomorrow everyone.

The Jerry Duncan Show

(c) Dean B. Kaner