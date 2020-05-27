The following short story is an excerpt from the new e-book “Ninety-Nine Stories” by Barry Fiegel (292 pages, available on Amazon for $9.99). This short story, “A Cheech and Chong Conversation,” is but one random sample out of the wide-ranging topics covered in the 99 stories therein. (See ad on this site, right column.)

A Cheech and Chong Conversation

by Barry Fiegel

A Cheech and Chong Conversation happens when Cheech says to Chong, “Open up! It’s me, Dave! I’ve got the stuff!” And Chong says to Cheech, “Dave?” And Cheech says, “Dave, yes, Dave. I’m Dave! I’ve got the stuff! Open up!” And Chong says, “Dave?” And Cheech says, “Yes, Dave! I’m Dave! Open up!” And Chong says, “Dave?” And Cheech says, “Yes! Dave! I’m Dave! Open up!” And Chong says, “Dave?”…dot dot dot…

Today is December 16, 2018, and I try to be fair-minded and even-handed, so I try to watch not only the so-called “liberal” political shows on TV, such as MSNBC and CNN, but also the so-called “conservative” political shows on TV, such as Fox News. But I admit that whenever I watch Fox News on TV, it’s like a Cheech and Chong Conversation in my own mind, because I’m thinking, Wow, you do know that President Donald Trump is a liar—right? And it’s like—Liar? And I’m thinking, Liar, yes, liar. Donald Trump is a liar. He lies all the time. You do agree that Donald Trump is a liar—right? And it’s like, Liar? And I’m like, Liar, yes, liar. I mean, you do agree, of course, that Donald Trump doesn’t tell the truth—right? And it’s like, The truth?

And I’m like, The truth, yes, The truth. I mean, you do agree, of course, that Donald Trump is dishonest—right? And it’s like, Dishonest? And I’m like, Dishonest, yes, dishonest. Donald Trump is a dishonest person—he is an extremely dishonest person. You do agree, of course, that the President Donald Trump person is an extremely dishonest person—right? And it’s like, Dishonest? And I’m like, Dishonest, yes, dishonest. Like, you know, unethical. You do agree, of course, that the President Donald Trump person is obviously an extremely unethical person—right? And it’s like, Unethical? And I’m like, Unethical, yes, unethical. I mean, you do agree, of course, that the President Donald Trump person is a very chronic and constant liar—right?

And it’s like, Liar? And I’m like, Liar, yes, liar. And I’m like, All things considered—considering that the President Donald Trump person is such an extreme liar and such an extremely dishonest person and such an extremely unethical person—all things considered, you do agree, of course, that the President Donald Trump person is obviously unfit to be the chief executive officer and commander in chief of the United States government—right? You do agree that Donald Trump is extremely unfit to be the President of the United States—right? You do agree that he is unfit—right?

And it’s like, Unfit? —