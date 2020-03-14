[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Donald Trump to Divorce Melania, Elope with Nancy Pelosi

,

Intercepted communique reveals president’s plans to elope with Nancy Pelosi.

By Ted Holland

An intercepted communique from the Schnotzelvakain Secret Service revealed a scenario in which current United States President Donald Trump is planning to divorce his wife Melania and elope to Schnotzelvakia with political rival and secret squeeze Nancy Pelosi.

Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi elopePlans call for the President and Mrs. Pelosi to secretly fly from Dubuque, Iowa to the famed resort city of Rhoxxbhutty, Schnotzelvakia. Dubuque was chosen because there is a feeling that the American Secret Service was unaware that it existed.

Once on Schnotzelvakian soil, Mr. Trump and Mrs. Pelosi would obtain quickie Schnotzelvakian divorces and then be married by the Chaplain of the Schnotzelvakian Horse Hockey League. Plans say that the couple would then engage in the ancient Schnotzelvakian wedding ritual, the dung bath, before honeymooning.

Plans also call for Mr. Trump to leave his good buddy and best man Vladimir Putin in charge of the U.S. Government while he is away.

This article is part of the “Dispatches from SNN” (Slobovian News Network) series.

SNN is currently working on the following stories:
Bill Cosby to be Charged in Rape of the Sabine Women
Remains of Cleopatra’s Asp Found
Elvis Found Alive and Working in a Donut Shop in NJ
Carona Virus Caused by Having Sex and Constantly Diddling with Cell Phones

Current Job Openings at SNN:
Assistant Forensic Crapologist
Theoretical Bullshitist
Situational Liars
Garldarn Liars

Humor Times
Latest posts by Humor Times (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share