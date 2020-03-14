This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: If You Can’t Stand the Heat, Stay Out of Women’s Vaginas!

,

Predators and legislators, STAY OUT!

Trump is the anti-Rodney Dangerfield; he don’t give no respect!

stay out
If You Can’t Stand the Heat, Stay Out of Women’s Vaginas!

Those that swagger in often stagger out.

Trump vs. Stormy: Thugs vs. Jugs.

Just call him the Hate White Grope.

Politics makes for strange bad fellows.

Scoundrels only answer to a lower power.

Brett Kavanaugh represents the supreme wart.

ERA for women: Equal Respect, Already!

Don’t abort women’s rights.

This administration consistently demonstrates ignorant skills.

The coronavirus is a worldwide bandemic.

Trump always makes the nuisance he’s an idiot.

Careful! Tarriffied economies can easily slip into depression.

Trump trade policies: A bullshitter in a China shop.

Wall Street panic crashes in it’s chips.

There’s a logical explanation for everything. Except people.

My imaginary childhood friend grew-up to become an unrealtor.

Why did the mannequin cross the road? To get to her plastic surgeon.

To be free, give yourself a way.

Avatar
Latest posts by Ralph Lombard (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share