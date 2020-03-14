This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: If You Can’t Stand the Heat, Stay Out of Women’s Vaginas!

Predators and legislators, STAY OUT!
Trump is the anti-Rodney Dangerfield; he don’t give no respect!
Those that swagger in often stagger out.
Trump vs. Stormy: Thugs vs. Jugs.
Just call him the Hate White Grope.
Politics makes for strange bad fellows.
Scoundrels only answer to a lower power.
Brett Kavanaugh represents the supreme wart.
ERA for women: Equal Respect, Already!
Don’t abort women’s rights.
This administration consistently demonstrates ignorant skills.
The coronavirus is a worldwide bandemic.
Trump always makes the nuisance he’s an idiot.
Careful! Tarriffied economies can easily slip into depression.
Trump trade policies: A bullshitter in a China shop.
Wall Street panic crashes in it’s chips.
There’s a logical explanation for everything. Except people.
My imaginary childhood friend grew-up to become an unrealtor.
Why did the mannequin cross the road? To get to her plastic surgeon.
To be free, give yourself a way.