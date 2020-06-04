The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Reverend Al Sharpton & President Donald Trump

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Reverend Al Sharpton and President Donald J. Trump.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show. Today on the show, I have two special guests. Political activist and MSNBC host of Politics Nation Reverend Al Sharpton. And President Donald J. Trump.

REVEREND AL SHARPTON

What does the J stand for after Donald?

JERRY

Jerk.

SHARPTON

I always thought it was jackass.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

The Rev looks like he survived The Hunger Games.

SHARPTON

And you look like you swallowed a whale. Just sayin.

JERRY

There was a tragic murder of an unarmed black man by white cops last week in Minneapolis. Riots in the streets. A Target store was looted and burned to the ground.

TRUMP

These people are thugs. Does it make any sense?

SHARPTON

Yes, Trumpster. That’s because Walmart didn’t have what they needed.

TRUMP

I hear Iran has no Walmarts. Only targets.

JERRY

Racism is a serious problem in America. It’s gotten worse instead of better.

SHARPTON

Yeah. That’s because we don’t have leadership in the White House.

TRUMP

Are you talking to me, Rev?

SHARPTON

Who do you think? In 1973 and ’78, Trump Management was sued by the U.S. Justice Department for housing discrmination against African-American renters. In 2011, you pushed a conspiracy that Barack Obama was born in Kenya. And that lie went on for 4 years.

TRUMP

It’s not a lie if you believe it.

SHARPTON

There’s more, Trumpster. You said a group of five black teenagers were guilty of a 1989 rape of a white woman in Central Park despite the fact they were officially exonerated in 2002.

TRUMP

African countries are shitholes.

SHARPTON

This was New York City.

TRUMP

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody. And I wouldn’t lose any voters.” They love me. I’m a stable genius.

JERRY

Hey, Rev. Inspire us.

SHARPTON

Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

TRUMP

Don King said, “Martin Luther King, Jr. took us to the mountain top. I want to take us to the bank.”

JERRY

Rev. Early in your career you were James Brown’s tour manager.

SHARPTON

I’m a cool dude.

JERRY

Why did James Brown always tour Asia?

SHARPTON

I don’t know.

JERRY

He loved the Seoul train.

SHARPTON

After seven years on the road, I found a new job. Started the National Youth Movement to raise resources for impoverished youth. I pushed for criminal justice reform.

TRUMP

And I signed the criminal justice reform bill.

JERRY

That’s so you won’t have to go to prison after you leave office.

SHARPTON

He’s going there, Duncan. I have dibs on the first license plate the Trumpster makes. But there is something more important. I want the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. defunded, because Thomas Jefferson owned slaves and had children with his slave Sally Hennings.

TRUMP

I loved The Jeffersons. Funniest show in television history. Was Weezy his daughter-in-law?

SHARPTON

If I paid you to think, you could cash in your check at the penny arcade!

JERRY

Trumpster. What’s your favorite nation?

TRUMP

I’d have to say Norway.

SHARPTON

We heard it was Discrimination.

TRUMP

Fake news.

JERRY

Can I tell you a joke about the wall?

TRUMP

Sure.

JERRY

Never mind. You won’t get over it. See you tomorrow everyone.

The Jerry Duncan Show

(c) Dean B. Kaner