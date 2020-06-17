The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Teletubby William Barr, U.S. Attorney General

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews “Teletubby” William Barr, Attorney General.
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? You bet it is. Today on the show my guest is Teletubby William Barr, U.S. Attorney General.
WILLIAM BARR
I’m Tinky Winky, the purple Teletubby. I’m the biggest of the four. I dine on McDonald’s Triple Cheeseburgers with my friend Donald Trump. We call him Noo-Noo, because he is orange.
JERRY
You’ve been accused of being the president’s attorney, not the people’s attorney for which you were chosen.
BARR
I believe myself and Donald Trump have authority over the executive branch. We are overturning the constitution one law at a time. In fact, Trump is going to deport all illegal aliens before the next election.
JERRY
No exceptions?
BARR
Well. I live in constant fear that he will deport Jeb Bush’s mother in law who lives at 824 Mulberry Street in Miami. She gets home at 6.
JERRY
What’s the difference between a tick and you?
BARR
I have no idea.
JERRY
The tick falls off when you are dead. Let’s go over your rap sheet. In 1982 when you worked for President Reagan, you omitted findings from your own summary document encouraging the FBI to enter foreign soil without permission to apprehend fugitives.
BARR
I don’t recall.
JERRY
In 1992, you authorized the report The Case For More Incarceration.
BARR
Let them eat cake!
JERRY
Looks like you’ve had quit a few slices, fella.
BARR
Is that it?
JERRY
In May 2020, you tried to get the Justice Department to drop charges against ex-Trump advisor Michael Flynn despite an earlier guilty plea for “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI.
BARR
He wasn’t aware Russian Ambassador Kislyak knew Vladimir Putin. An innocent mistake.
JERRY
Where does Michael Flynn do his grocery shopping?
BARR
No clue.
JERRY
Traitor Joe’s.
BARR
Why so many questions?
JERRY
I’m writing a book. How about June 2 when you gave orders for the authorities to clear peaceful demonstrators forcibly, so the Trumpster could have a photo-op at St. John’s Episcopal Church in DC.?
BARR
The police believed protesters were gathering rocks to throw at law enforcement.
JERRY
I’m always disappointed when a liar’s pants don’t actually catch fire.
JERRY
Man, you have a big stomach.
BARR
I try to avoid things that make me fat like scales, mirrors and photographs. I would like to go on a diet, but I’m afraid my brain will get thinner and I’ll become even more narrow-minded. I dropped the idea.
JERRY
I understand you have a hobby of playing bagpipes.
BARR
Let me correct you. I am the bagpipe.
JERRY
Full of hot air.
BARR
I thought you were going to say something else.
JERRY
Full of shit? Definitely yes!
BARR
Right now, I’m focused on getting Trump re-elected in 2020. We want to put a halt to mail in ballots, so less people can vote. Could use help from Russia. Little things like that.
JERRY
It’s called cheating.
BARR
It’s not honesty that shapes me, it’s my fridge.
JERRY
See you tomorrow everyone.
