Fury from Heaven: Justice Ginsburg Appeared on My iPad

Fury from Heaven: A Salute to the Spirit of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was never one to give up and believed completely in the rule of law and a democratic society. That’s what kept her sitting on the bench until the very end despite more than one battle with cancer. Furthermore, as would be expected, she refused to give up the battle even after entering the pearly gates as this reporter learned in a vision from heaven that appeared on my iPad.



The Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood before God with a host of arguments on moral, ethical, and legal grounds as well as God’s own words from the Bible for why God should end Donald Trump’s tyrannical rule in order to save democracy and all that is right and just in America.

Her first witnesses were the children who died in custody after their removal from their parents, reminding the Son of God of his own words, “Suffer the little children to come unto me.” Perhaps, she pointed out (tongue-in-cheek), given Trump’s tendency toward literal meanings and lack of historical context, he believed this justified making children suffer.



Then she summoned Jeffrey Epstein from hell to testify about further sins against children. Although he was a hostile witness, his attempts to lie had no chance against her wit and a God who is omniscient.



John McCain testified that it is possible to be a Republican and a person with ethics and integrity. Eisenhower, recalling his role as Allied Commander on D Day, bristled as he reported that Trump as Commander-in-Chief was unaware of the bravery from soldiers on the shores of Normandy that he would call “losers” and “suckers.”



Next she called Barbara Bush and the Blessed Mother, who both decried Trump’s treatment of women. They were followed by a long line of witnesses who related stories of being cheated out of their just pay for work on Trump projects. Kurds who were massacred after Trump withdrew their protection so he could stay in Erdogan’s favor spoke of their suffering. Trump’s distraught Guardian Angel reported on all the secret dealings with Putin behind closed doors that Trump refused to record.



The Founding Fathers each testified to Trump’s repeated betrayal of the Constitution and his Oath of Office and the danger he poses to the very foundations of democracy. Dante was then summoned to explain why Trump has earned a place in the lowest level of hell for his betrayal of democracy and the American people. Lastly, Trump’s mother begged forgiveness for any part she contributed to his depraved development and lack of moral compass and empathy, which she is working off now in Purgatory.



The Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s closing argument included another quote from the Bible to show that Trump is the antithesis of Christ: “You claim, ‘I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life.’ Trump has caused his followers to lose their Way. He has ravaged the Truth with lie after lie, with calling the Truth ‘fake news.’ He is not the preserver of Life, but has brought Death to the people of the nation through encouraging hate crimes and allowing tens of thousands to die during the pandemic in order to maintain his false image. He is the Golden Calf that must fall before a Just God.”