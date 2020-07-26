Who Else Did Donald Trump ‘Wish Well’?

Trump’s sainted mother always told him to eat his peas, read his Corinthians & wish people well.

Now, Anthony Scaramucci & well, anybody with a pulse, thinks that his ‘wish well’ comment is ‘Trump Code’ for ‘I’ll take care of you, if you take care of me’ or ‘Remember what happened to Jeffrey Epstein‘!

Not counting Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone & Woman-without-Shoelaces, Sex Trafficker & twitching genitalia, Ghislaine Maxwell – there were many more people who our President wished well!

I’ve left out those that have or will write best-selling books like Mary Trump’s, John Bolton’s & Melania’s Diary!

I’ve also left out guys who should’ve known better: Generals H.R. McMaster, John Kelly & James Mattis.

And, tops in their field: James Clapper, John Brennan & George Papadopoulos!

Fiona Hill, Sally Yates & Maria Yovanovitch have stood their ground & deserve to get the first shots of vaccine or Jack Daniels!

Andrew McCabe & Don McGahn can return from Ireland when the coast is clear!

Mick Romney can come out when I give the sign!

Long-suffering George Conway knows where the bodies are buried; but if he stays married, he’ll be fine!

I’ve weeded-out thousands more that Trump may have given the same threat…I mean wish & here’s my Top Ten.

If you’re having trouble placing these individuals – you just haven’t been paying attention…geez, it’s only been 3 1/2 years! ha ha

10. Omarosa

9. James Comey

8. Christopher Steele

7. Rex Tillerson

6. Joe Scarborough

5. Stormy Daniels

4. Jeff Sessions

3. Adam Schiff

2. Rosie O’Donnell

And #1 ‘The 2 Lovers’…Strzok & Page!