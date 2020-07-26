Who Else Did Donald Trump ‘Wish Well’?

,

wish well, trump and anthony scaramucci

Trump’s sainted mother always told him to eat his peas, read his Corinthians & wish people well.

Now, Anthony Scaramucci & well, anybody with a pulse, thinks that his ‘wish well’ comment is ‘Trump Code’ for ‘I’ll take care of you, if you take care of me’ or ‘Remember what happened to Jeffrey Epstein‘!

Not counting Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone & Woman-without-Shoelaces, Sex Trafficker & twitching genitalia, Ghislaine Maxwell – there were many more people who our President wished well!

I’ve left out those that have or will write best-selling books like Mary Trump’s, John Bolton’s & Melania’s Diary!

I’ve also left out guys who should’ve known better: Generals H.R. McMaster, John Kelly & James Mattis.

And, tops in their field: James Clapper, John Brennan & George Papadopoulos!

Fiona Hill, Sally Yates & Maria Yovanovitch have stood their ground & deserve to get the first shots of vaccine or Jack Daniels!

Andrew McCabe & Don McGahn can return from Ireland when the coast is clear!

Mick Romney can come out when I give the sign!

Long-suffering George Conway knows where the bodies are buried; but if he stays married, he’ll be fine!

I’ve weeded-out thousands more that Trump may have given the same threat…I mean wish & here’s my Top Ten. 

If you’re having trouble placing these individuals – you just haven’t been paying attention…geez, it’s only been 3 1/2 years!  ha ha

10.  Omarosa

9.  James Comey

8.  Christopher Steele

7.  Rex Tillerson

6.  Joe Scarborough

5.  Stormy Daniels

4.  Jeff Sessions

3.  Adam Schiff

2.  Rosie O’Donnell

And #1 ‘The 2 Lovers’…Strzok & Page!

Marilyn Sands
Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share