John Bolton White House Tell-all Book Reveal: Top Ten

While former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s new book “It Happened in This Room: a White House Memoir” is a #1 Best Seller in Pre-Sales – Donald Trump fights its release like he has something to hide!

Top Ten Things John Bolton Says Trump Didn’t Want You to Know!

10. He bites nails! Not HIS – Mine!

9. He’s afraid of Snakes, Spiders & Ramps!

8. He’s the one who told Jeffrey Epstein to ‘Hang in there’!

7. He says when he takes his Girdle off … the room gets smaller!

6. He sat on Hope Hicks lap & she’s been missing for days!

5. His Aide doesn’t just carry the Nuclear Football – there’s also Dippity Do!

4. He checks his wallet every time Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leaves the room!

3. He can’t figure out why VP Mike Pence is so loyal – he doesn’t have anything on him!

2. He buys his suits at ‘The Bigly, Not-That-Tall & Can’t See My Naughty Bits’ Shoppe!

And #1 Thing John Bolton says Trump doesn’t want you to know…

He introduced his childhood Nanny as ‘My Mammy’!

(Sorry, no pic available)